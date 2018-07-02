Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

2019 FIBA World Cup Qualifiers: 13 players ejected in an ugly brawl during an Australia-Philippines game

Yash Matange
SENIOR ANALYST
News
604   //    02 Jul 2018, 19:36 IST

Image courtesy: Twitter/marshiekate
Image courtesy: Twitter/
marshiekate

What's the story?


In a 2019 FIBA World Cup Asia Qualifiers game between the national teams of Australia and Philippines, all hell broke loose in an ugly brawl during the third quarter.


In case you didn't know


This game, which was the final first-round game in Group B for either team, only had the top spot in the group at stake. Both teams had already qualified for the second round of the 2019 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers, certainly not worth the brawl that went down.


Heart of the matter


Here's the brawl:


Give the volatile situation, the referees took close to half an hour to access the situation and hand out ejection. A total of 13 ejections were announced - 4 from Australia and 9 from the host nation. What followed was even hilarious.

The game continued with the Philippines having only 3 players remaining. Yet, this wasn't the end of it. The game continued until Mar Fajardo of the Philippines got fouled out, forcing his team to play 2 on 5 the rest of the way.

Then, this:


The game didn't make it to the fourth quarter.

A terrible situation for the game, the Australian Board were quick to respond with a press release:


Nothing so far from the Philippines.


What's next?


There are bound to be sanctions and bans from not only FIBA but also the respective boards of each nation. A game, which didn't have anything at stake, saw among the worst brawls in basketball history. What's worse is that some of the fans got involved, which is something you never want to see in any sport.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates on this disappointing and disgraceful brawl.

FIBA Basketball World Cup
WATCH: India Vs Syria - 2019 FIBA World Cup Asia...
RELATED STORY
Report: Basketball Federation of India (BFI) hand 1-year...
RELATED STORY
Detailed Statement from Amjyot Singh on arbitrary 1-year...
RELATED STORY
2019 FIBA World Cup Qualifiers: India Crash Out with a...
RELATED STORY
2019 FIBA World Cup: Indian Men's Basketball Team...
RELATED STORY
Ludhiana Steelers and Ludhiana Sparx are Champions at the...
RELATED STORY
Commonwealth Games 2018: "Amjyot and Amritpal are among...
RELATED STORY
Mexico stuns US in World Cup qualifying, 78-70
RELATED STORY
Spain see off Slovenia in World Cup qualifying
RELATED STORY
Saric-inspired Croatia and Chad through in World Cup...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us