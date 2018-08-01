2019 NBA Free Agency: 3 Teams That Could Finally Reach The Next Level

Talin T FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 64 // 01 Aug 2018, 18:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Giannis Antetokounmpo (L) and Damian Lillard (R)

The last 4 years, in the NBA, has only been about the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors, and the last 2 seasons have boiled down to LeBron vs KD. However with Boston and Houston taking the respective conference finals to Game 7 and losing out just slightly has shown that new teams are going to take over and the Ohio- Oakland rivalry is possibly done.

Moreover, with LeBron James moving West and signing with the Los Angeles Lakers, the East is opening up their accounts and hoping to move players to their franchises.

The following teams are led by great young players, either first or second All-NBA teams but have not performed well in the playoffs at all. The next free agency could make these teams real contenders and a threat to the looming dynasty's brewing in Boston and Los Angeles, and the current one in Golden State.

New Orleans Pelicans

Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday

The Pelicans led by a 6ft 10 PF/C Anthony Davis have continuously been beaten by the mammoth that is Golden State Warriors. Davis, who averaged 28.1 pts and 11.1 rebounds last season, is arguably either the third (or fourth if Kawhi comes back same) best player in the NBA. The Pelicans' playoff run which concluded on a mere 4-1 loss to the Warriors was not that discouraging for the team. The team gave the GSW a tough fight and with one big name gone from their roster big-man DeMarcus " Boogie" Cousins.

The team had 2 players which were nominated in the All-NBA Defensive teams- Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday. Further, the team to cover the loss of Cousins signed Julius Randle a young PF with rising capabilities to just a small contract of 18 million over two years. What the Pelicans need is a shoot first and efficient guard, the team is not at all capable of using D'Antoni's famous '7-second offence ' in more than a couple of their shots.

Best Targets in Free Agency 19:

Klay Thompson and Kyrie Irving

Klay Thompson : This would be the golden opportunities for both sides, Klay has proven himself as being a brilliant shooter and before KD was pivotal to the success of Golden State. Further, GSW will have to make big changes to give Klay a close to 30 million/yr contract. On the flip side, Davis will finally get the second superstar he needs to reach the NBA Finals and take a shot at winning the title.

Kyrie Irving : If AD is able to convince Kyrie to come to New Orleans, the two players who will be 26 and 27 respectively, meaning they would begin their prime years starting next season. Jrue Holiday, who is an efficient player, does not have the quick shooting skill will move to the 2 position. So with a possible starting lineup of Kyrie, Holiday, Randle, Davis and Mirotic, this could be a possible dynasty.

1 / 3 NEXT