×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

2019 NBA Draft: Order and Lottery Odds

David Miller
CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
15   //    14 May 2019, 13:43 IST

The 2019 NBA Draft Lottery will take place Tuesday at 8:30pm ET.
The 2019 NBA Draft Lottery will take place Tuesday at 8:30pm ET.

Ahead of Tuesday's NBA Draft lottery, here is some information about the odds, the lottery standings as well as the remaining first-round draft slots.

The draft lottery was altered this year in an attempt to discourage teams from intentionally tanking. The New York Knicks (17-65), Phoenix Suns and Cleveland Cavaliers (both 19-63) had the three worst records across the league this past season, so each of the trio have a 14% chance of earning the top pick - widely expected to be Duke freshman big man Zion Williamson, who has garnered comparisons to greats including LeBron James and Shaquille O'Neal with his athleticism, physical dominance and skill level.

Zion is expected to be this summer's number one pick and has already drawn comparisons to LeBron & Shaq
Zion is expected to be this summer's number one pick and has already drawn comparisons to LeBron & Shaq

In previous years, the Knicks would have had the best opportunity as their 17-65 record was the league's worst. However, the aforementioned pair also have a 14% chance of winning the lottery - and a 52.1% chance of a top-four selection too.

In previous seasons, the team with the worst record typically had a 25% chance of receiving the top pick, while the second-worst (19.9%) and third-worst (15.6%) followed close by. With those changes in mind, here's a list of the lottery teams with their percentage chances of earning the coveted number one pick.

Team and percentage chance of no.1 pick

1-3: New York, Cleveland, Phoenix - all 14%

4: Chicago, 12.5%

5: Atlanta, 10.5%

6: Washington, 9%

Advertisement

7-9: New Orleans, Memphis and Dallas - all 6%

10: Minnesota, 3%

11: Los Angeles (Lakers), 2%

12-14: Charlotte, Miami and Sacramento - all 1%

Tiebreakers

League executive VP Kiki VanDeWeghe held drawings for the NBA Draft tiebreakers on April 12.
League executive VP Kiki VanDeWeghe held drawings for the NBA Draft tiebreakers on April 12.

Tiebreakers were held on April 12 to determine the likely draft positions for teams that finished with identical regular-season records. League executive VP and former NBA forward Kiki VanDeWeghe led the drawings.

Cleveland has the number two slot ahead of Phoenix, while Memphis received the number seven spot ahead of Dallas in eighth and New Orleans in ninth. Charlotte was awarded the number 12 spot, ahead of Miami (13) and Sacramento (14).    

Here are the draft positions for the remaining teams, each of which qualified for the playoffs this season:

15: Detroit

16: Orlando

17: Brooklyn

18: Indiana

19: San Antonio

20: LA Clippers (to Boston via Memphis)

21: Oklahoma City

22: Boston

23: Utah

24: Philadelphia

25: Portland

26: Houston (to Cleveland)

27: Denver (to Brooklyn)

28: Golden State

29: Toronto (to San Antonio)

30: Milwaukee

Tags:
NBA 2018 Draft Cleveland Cavaliers New York Knicks
Advertisement
NBA 2018 Draft Review: 5 disappointing rookies from the class of 2018
RELATED STORY
NBA Draft: Redrafting the Draft Class of 2003
RELATED STORY
NBA Draft: Ranking the 10 Greatest No. 1 Picks of All-Time
RELATED STORY
5 Teams that were lucky to reach the NBA Finals
RELATED STORY
NBA Draft 2019: Profiling the top 5 picks from this year's draft
RELATED STORY
NBA Draft 2018: 5 Biggest Winners
RELATED STORY
What the Dallas Mavericks should do if they keep their pick
RELATED STORY
NBA Draft: Redrafting the 1996 NBA draft class
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Monday, May 6th: Anthony Davis could join the New York Knicks, DeMarcus Cousins set for return, and more 
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction: New York Knicks vs Houston Rockets
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us