2019 NBA Draft: Order and Lottery Odds

The 2019 NBA Draft Lottery will take place Tuesday at 8:30pm ET.

Ahead of Tuesday's NBA Draft lottery, here is some information about the odds, the lottery standings as well as the remaining first-round draft slots.

The draft lottery was altered this year in an attempt to discourage teams from intentionally tanking. The New York Knicks (17-65), Phoenix Suns and Cleveland Cavaliers (both 19-63) had the three worst records across the league this past season, so each of the trio have a 14% chance of earning the top pick - widely expected to be Duke freshman big man Zion Williamson, who has garnered comparisons to greats including LeBron James and Shaquille O'Neal with his athleticism, physical dominance and skill level.

Zion is expected to be this summer's number one pick and has already drawn comparisons to LeBron & Shaq

In previous years, the Knicks would have had the best opportunity as their 17-65 record was the league's worst. However, the aforementioned pair also have a 14% chance of winning the lottery - and a 52.1% chance of a top-four selection too.

In previous seasons, the team with the worst record typically had a 25% chance of receiving the top pick, while the second-worst (19.9%) and third-worst (15.6%) followed close by. With those changes in mind, here's a list of the lottery teams with their percentage chances of earning the coveted number one pick.

Team and percentage chance of no.1 pick

1-3: New York, Cleveland, Phoenix - all 14%

4: Chicago, 12.5%

5: Atlanta, 10.5%

6: Washington, 9%

7-9: New Orleans, Memphis and Dallas - all 6%

10: Minnesota, 3%

11: Los Angeles (Lakers), 2%

12-14: Charlotte, Miami and Sacramento - all 1%

Tiebreakers

League executive VP Kiki VanDeWeghe held drawings for the NBA Draft tiebreakers on April 12.

Tiebreakers were held on April 12 to determine the likely draft positions for teams that finished with identical regular-season records. League executive VP and former NBA forward Kiki VanDeWeghe led the drawings.

Cleveland has the number two slot ahead of Phoenix, while Memphis received the number seven spot ahead of Dallas in eighth and New Orleans in ninth. Charlotte was awarded the number 12 spot, ahead of Miami (13) and Sacramento (14).

Here are the draft positions for the remaining teams, each of which qualified for the playoffs this season:

15: Detroit

16: Orlando

17: Brooklyn

18: Indiana

19: San Antonio

20: LA Clippers (to Boston via Memphis)

21: Oklahoma City

22: Boston

23: Utah

24: Philadelphia

25: Portland

26: Houston (to Cleveland)

27: Denver (to Brooklyn)

28: Golden State

29: Toronto (to San Antonio)

30: Milwaukee