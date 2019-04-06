2019 Women's U-25 World Wheelchair Basketball Championship fixtures announced

The International Wheelchair Basketball Federation (IWBF) has announced the fixtures of the 2019 Women’s U-25 World Wheelchair Basketball Championship which is scheduled to take place, May 23 - 28, 2019 in Suphan Buri, Thailand. The draw took place on Monday April 1, 2019 in Bangkok.

A total of eight teams are participating in the championship. Defending champions Great Britain, hosts Thailand, Japan & South Africa are drawn in pool A while pool B consists of United States of America, Australia, Germany and debutantes Turkey.

After the opening ceremony, hosts Thailand will play South Africa in the opening match of the tournament. The pool phase will decide the ranking of team in each pool. All teams will advance to the quarterfinal. The championship will conclude on May 28, 2019, starting with the two placing games followed by third-fourth place game and the final.

Meanwhile, the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation has nominated 23 international technical officials for the championship.

Technical committee of the championship consists of Technical Delegate, Don Perriman (Australia), Ang Kean Koo (Malaysia) and International Wheelchair Basketball Federation Secretary-General, Norbert Kucera (Germany).

Chairwoman of International Wheelchair Basketball Federation Classification Commission Regina Costa (Portugal) will head the classification panel of the championship. Other members of the classification panel are Beatriz Garcia Hernando (Spain), Lisa Chaffey (Australia), Karen Ferguson (Canada), Soraya Unruengam (Thailand) and Jin Yin Tan (Malaysia).

Ten international referees representing all four zones of International Wheelchair Basketball Federation will officiate the matches of the championship. Referees will be observed by referee supervisors, Matt Wells (Australia) and Shu-Fei Hsieh (Taiwan).

Somkiat Ngoenphotduang (THA) and Natalie van Meurs (NED) are nominated as match Commissioners of the championship.

The Women’s U-25 World Wheelchair Basketball Championship is held every four years. This year's championship will be the third edition of the Women’s U-25 World Championships, with the previous two being hosted in Beijing, China in 2015 and Toronto, Canada in 2011. The International Wheelchair Basketball Federation is the organizer of the championship.