2020-21 NBA Christmas Day: 10 amazing facts you might not know

After a frantic condensed offseason, the NBA 2020-21 Season is set to tip off with two fascinating fixtures for fans to enjoy. There will be plenty of action over the festive period, including five NBA Christmas Day games.

The Miami Heat will tip off the night of NBA Christmas Day games against the New Orleans Pelicans while Eastern rivals, the Milwaukee Bucks, will play host to a rejuvenated Golden State Warriors.

The Brooklyn Nets will face the Boston Celtics. KD and Kyrie Irving playing together will be one of the standout moments of the day as they seek to get past Boston's astute defense.

Over in the West, both Los Angeles franchises will also play. Defending champions the LA Lakers will face the entertaining young stars of the Dallas Mavericks. Meanwhile, the LA Clippers will have an opportunity for revenge as they face the scourge of their playoff hopes last season, the Denver Nuggets.

10 interesting facts about the 2020-21 NBA Christmas Day games

NBA Christmas Day games have been some of the most exciting throughout NBA seasons in recent years. With the upcoming schedule set for Friday, fans will be able to relax and enjoy watching some of the best players the league has to offer. Lets take a look at some of the fascinating facts that may be unknown surrounding the NBA Christmas Day fixtures.

#1 All four 2019-20 Conference Finalists will play in NBA Christmas Day games

Lakers won the Western Conference Finals last year

The NBA Conference Finals were amazing spectacles last year with the LA Lakers and Miami Heat coming out on top against the Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics respectively.

Each of the four teams will feature in the NBA's Christmas Day games and each with their own individual opponent. Furthermore, they will all host their game, the Lakers taking on the Mavs, Boston facing the tantalising new Brooklyn Nets side, Denver will battle against conference rivals the LA Clippers while the Miami Heat play the Pelicans.

#2 Five NBA MVP winners will face-off

NBA MVP Press Conference

On NBA Christmas Day, five of the league's greatest ever players will take part in the league schedule.

Steph Curry will face Giannis Antetokounmpo, both of whom have won the award on back-to-back occasions. LeBron James has won the award 4 times and will take on Luka Doncic of the Mavericks who is a favorite for the trophy this season. Kevin Durant has won it in 2014, while his coach Steve Nash was awarded MVP of the league consecutively in 2004-05 and 2005-06.

