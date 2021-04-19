The All-NBA Team honors the best of the best at the end of every NBA season.

A panel of international sportswriters and broadcasters usually vote for three five-man lineups: the All-NBA first, second and third teams.

2020-21 NBA Season: Predictions for All-NBA first team

Crafting this list can be a daunting task as the NBA has a rich pool of talented superstars. Nevertheless, we have done all the heavy lifting in this regard and have identified the best player in each position this season.

In addition to filling up the stat sheets on a nightly basis, these five individuals have emerged as the clear favorites for the All-NBA first team because of their impact on the court.

On that note, here are our predictions for the All-NBA first team in the 2020-21 season.

#5 James Harden | First-Team Guard (Brooklyn Nets)

James Harden #13 of the Brooklyn Nets

James Harden takes his place as one of the two All-NBA first-team guards on our list.

The 3x scoring champ took on a new role with the Brooklyn Nets this season and has exceeded expectations. Alongside Kyrie Irving, the former NBA MVP was the engine that powered the Nets' success in the absence of Kevin Durant.

He leads the NBA in assists (10.9 APG) in the 2020-21 campaign while also averaging 25.2 points per game in 42 appearances.

If Harden can keep generating these numbers, he should be the clear favorite for the All-NBA honors.

#4 Luka Doncic | First-Team Guard (Dallas Mavericks)

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks will feature as the other guard on our All-NBA first team.

The 2x All-Star has taken the league by storm since joining the NBA in the 2018-19 season. He guided the Dallas Mavericks to the most efficient offensive season in league history last year, earning a maiden All-NBA First Team selection in the process.

Doncic has taken his game to new heights in the 2020-21 campaign. He is clocking 48.5% accuracy from the field, compared to his 45.7% shooting display last season. The third-year guard has also marked an improvement in his marksmanship from the three-point line. He is shooting at a rate of 36.1% this season, which a 3% improvement from last year.

2 Minutes Of Luka Doncic Game Winners! pic.twitter.com/FG40AgIyV1 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) April 15, 2021

The 22-year-old has also displayed his clutch prowess, taking pressure shots without any hesitation while providing a stellar 8.8 assists per contest. He is also effective on the defensive end of the hardwood, with 7.9 rebounds and one steal per game in 50 appearances for the Dallas Mavericks.

#3 LeBron James | First-Team Forward (LA Lakers)

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers

Despite being sidelined by injury, LeBron James remains a favorite to make it to the All-NBA first team this season.

The reigning Finals MVP has been excellent for the LA Lakers in the 2020-21 campaign. Playing without Anthony Davis for a good chunk of the season, James delivered the goods for Frank Vogel's side on a nightly basis.

The perennial All-Star has proven his mettle this season with efficient displays on both ends of the floor.

King James averaged 25.4 points per game in 41 appearances for the Purple and Gold. He also added 7.9 rebounds and as many assists per contest. He is shooting a terrific 51.3% from the field and a steady 36.8% from beyond the arc.

James is one of the most decorated NBA talents in league history, with a whopping sixteen All-NBA selections to his name. He made history last season as he moved past Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Tim Duncan and Kobe Bryant for the most All-NBA selections ever.

#2 Giannis Antetokounmpo | First-Team Forward (Milwaukee Bucks)

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks

Reigning league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo may not be the most valuable player this season, but he is certainly in the race for the All-NBA first team.

After a shaky start, Giannis returned to his superstar form in the second half of the campaign. He is super-efficient with his shooting, clocking a career-best 56.5% accuracy from the field this season.

The NBA's 4 leading MVP Candidates are all non-US players 🔥💪🏽



Nikola Jokic - Serbia

Joel Embiid - Cameroon

Luka Doncic - Slovenia

Giannis Antetokounmpo - Greece pic.twitter.com/RdHFGw6fci — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 16, 2021

The big man has appeared in 47 games this campaign, averaging 28.4 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 6.1 assists in 33.7 minutes per contest.

#1 Nikola Jokic | First-Team Center (Denver Nuggets)

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets

Choosing the All-NBA first team center between Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid was incredibly difficult. Both players have phenomenal individual statistics and are spearheading their respective teams' success this season. However, Jokic will feature as the center on our team.

Reaching the 2020 Western Conference Finals has done wonders for Jokic's confidence. The Serbian has registered a meteoric rise in his production from the floor this season. His scoring average has gone from 19.9 PPG last campaign to 26.1 PPG this season.

The sixth-year center has also made his mark as an elite passing big man. He has added 8.8 dimes per contest while collecting eleven boards per game.

Nikola Jokic received 90 of 101 first-place votes in ESPN's latest MVP straw poll 🤯



(Via @TimBontemps ) pic.twitter.com/Pf51ggk9tw — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) April 15, 2021

The 3x All-Star is also one of the leading candidates for the MVP award this season. He is shooting the ball at an unbelievable rate of 56.7% from the floor and an efficient 42.2% from the three-point line.

Jamal Murray's untimely injury could cause turbulence for his side in the postseason, but his eye-popping numbers are bound to earn him his maiden All-NBA first-team honors.