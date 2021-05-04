The 2020 NBA draft class has given the league some exciting prospects to look forward to in the coming seasons.

Some of these players have hit the ground running, while others are expected to do so in the foreseeable future.

2020-21 NBA Season: Predictions for All-Rookie First Team

LaMelo Ball and Anthony Edwards are currently the most popular rookies in the NBA. Their dazzling performances have set them apart from the rest of their batchmates.

Ball recently made his return from a long-term injury that has yet again left the NBA Rookie of the Year race wide open.

The duo of Ball and Edwards will battle it out down the final stretch of the season, which could eventually determine who comes out on top to win this prestigious award.

The two players have put up better numbers than any other rookie so far and are likely be voted for the NBA's 2021 All-Rookie First Team. It will be interesting to see who joins them, though.

On that note, let's have a look at the five players who could make the All-Rookie first team this year.

#1 LaMelo Ball

LaMelo Ball

LaMelo Ball has been a treat to watch and has exceeded expectations with his performances.

The guard initially started on the bench but worked his way to the starting lineup after a series of scintillating performances for the Charlotte Hornets. He is averaging 15.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.6 steals per contest.

LaMelo did LaMelo things in his return.



11 PTS

7 REB

8 AST

2 BLK@MELOD1P x #AllFly pic.twitter.com/FhagJs4u0X — NBA (@NBA) May 2, 2021

Ball has been a key player in turning the Charlotte Hornets into a playoff contender. His calmness while playing the point guard position is commendable, considering he is just in his debut NBA season.

The 6' 8" rookie is effective at both ends of the floor and has mesmerized the NBA fraternity with his wide array of skills and the way he has impacted his team's style of play.

#2 Anthony Edwards

Anthony Edwards

Anthony Edwards has been a dominant performer and has amazed everyone with his performances, largely living up to his hype of being the no. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft.

'The Ant' is leading all rookies this season in scoring, registering 18.5 points per contest.

Anthony Edwards scored 18 of his 25 PTS in the 4th quarter of the Wolves' 4th straight win!



Coach Finch: "He's fearless. He has a swagger & a confidence & a belief that he is a great player." pic.twitter.com/FM0Bna0Qqr — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) April 30, 2021

The Timberwolves were quick to realize his potential and put some responsibility on his shoulders.

Anthony Edwards has attempted close to 17 shots per game, including seven from beyond the arc. Considering the number of shots he attempts, his conversion rate is quite staggering at 40% from the field and 31% from the three-point line.

#3 Tyrese Haliburton

Tyrese Haliburton

Tyrese Haliburton is right behind LaMelo Ball and Anthony Edwards in the 2021 NBA Rookie of the Year race.

He is averaging 13 points and 5.3 assists per contest and shooting at 47.2% from the field, including 40.9% from the three-point line. Haliburton has had a decent campaign so far and has been relied upon by the Sacramento Kings quite a lot. He is clocking 30.1 minutes per game.

Although he has been inconsistent compared to Ball and Edwards, Haliburton has produced some terrific performances this season and has lived up to the faith shown in him by his team.

#4 Saddiq Bey

Saddiq Bey (#41) of the Detroit Pistons (right)

Saddiq Bey has improved a lot over the course of the season and has flourished in a starting role for the Detroit Pistons.

Bey is averaging 11.8 points and shooting 40.8% from the field, including 38.3% from beyond the arc. He holds the record for most games with five or more three-pointers in a rookie season in the NBA.

He has had ten such games with five three-pointers made, breaking Stephen Curry and Allen Iverson's previous record of nine games. Bey is leading all rookies in most threes made (153) and is 25th overall in the league, earning the tag of one of the best shooters this season.

#5 Jae'Sean Tate

JaeSean Tate (#8) of the Houston Rockets

Predicting the final player to make the cut for this year's All-NBA Rookie First Team was a tough proposition. That's because Jae'Sean Tate, Immanuel Quickley and James Wiseman have exhibited impressive credentials.

However, Quickley hasn't been used very often by the Knicks, who are set to make the playoffs this season, while Wiseman has been ruled out for the rest of the campaign, which gives Tate the advantage over the two.

Tate has played all 65 games for the Houston Rockets this season. He is averaging 11.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting at 51.3% from the field.

Considering how poor the Rockets have been, the 25-year-old rookie has produced commendable numbers, which makes him a strong candidate to be voted for the All-NBA Rookie First Team.