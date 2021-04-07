2020-21 NBA season: When do the NBA Playoffs start?

The 2020-21 NBA Playoffs are a little over a month away, with the season progressing towards its business end. Quite a few title contenders have emerged since the beginning of the season, including defending NBA champions LA Lakers and the top-heavy Brooklyn Nets side.

The 2020-21 NBA season has also thrown in a couple of big surprises, with the Phoenix Suns and Utah Jazz currently occupying the top two positions in the Western Conference.

The Utah Jazz have been sensational throughout the 2020-21 NBA season.

The coronavirus pandemic resulted in a delayed start, with the regular season beginning on 22nd December, 2020. A total of 20 teams will make it through to the NBA Playoffs, with a further four teams battling to make it to the postseason in the play-in tournament.

In this article, we look at some basic details about the scheduling of the NBA 2020-21 season playoffs, along with the number of games left in the regular season.

How many games are left in the NBA regular season?

Each team is scheduled to play a total of 72 games during the regular season. Most teams have played a few more than 50 games already, which means that some 20-odd games are left for every team for the 2020-21 NBA regular season.

Overall, this translates to well over 300 regular-season games held over the next 40 days. The NBA Playoffs will begin after the conclusion of the regular season and the play-in tournament.

When does the NBA regular season end?

The 2020-21 NBA regular season began on 22nd December 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all the dates that have been released are tentative, although the season has remained on course to finish as per the schedule.

The regular season is scheduled to end on 16th May, 2021, after which the NBA Playoffs will begin once the play-in tournament is concluded. The Charlotte Hornets will take on the Washington Wizards in what is slated to be the last match of the regular season.

When do the NBA Playoffs start?

Moving on to the question at hand, the NBA Playoffs are expected to start a day after the conclusion of the play-in tournament. The play-in tournament is scheduled to begin on May 18th and conclude on May 21. The NBA Playoffs have been announced to start the next day, i.e., 22nd May, 2021.

A total of 20 NBA teams will make it to either the playoffs or the play-in tournament. The play-in tournament will then see four of these teams getting eliminated, leaving 16 sides to compete in the standard playoff format that the league traditionally uses.

For more details about the 2020-21 NBA season schedule, fans can visit the following link. The 2020-21 NBA season is expected to end around July 22nd, with the finals scheduled to be played from July 8th.