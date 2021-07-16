2020 Tokyo Olympics: 3 players who can replace Bradley Beal in Team USA Basketball

Team USA Basketball were hit with discouraging news in preparation for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics when Bradley Beal entered into health and safety protocols and had to be replaced. With the Olympics less than two weeks away, the team needs someone to take his spot.

Beal scored 17 points, six rebounds and three assists in Team USA’s 108-80 win over Argentina on Tuesday. He was blending in well with the other members of the squad and seemed to be back in shape after two losses. Beal was second in the NBA in scoring with 31.3 points a game during the 2020-21 regular season and has one of the best perimeter games in the league.

Health and safety protocols force cancellation of USA-Australia exhibition game on Friday. Team USA will conclude its exhibition schedule vs. Spain on Sunday. https://t.co/dRcr4dMjqT — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 16, 2021

One of the major considerations for Beal’s replacement on Team USA is taking on someone who can play immediately. However, since the players currently on the team are ready for game action, whoever they get as a replacement would have time to get back in shape during practices and scrimmages, and play spot up minutes for the team at the beginning.

Several players could fit the bill, but not every player would be perfect to play on Team USA. With a July 25 date against France coming soon, their replacement will have to arrive soon.

Here are 3 players that Team USA Basketball should consider to replace Bradley Beal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics:

#3 Duncan Robinson

Duncan Robinson #55 controls the ball against Malik Monk #1.

According to recent reports, Team USA is considering Duncan Robinson to take Beal’s spot. If they take the Miami Heat guard, no one will complain about them taking him. Robinson is a premier shooter and would ruin the opponent’s defense because they have to leave a player glued to him at all times.

Like a black hole attracting all sorts of heavenly objects, Robinson’s presence on the floor would give Team USA a player whom opponents would gravitate toward and leave the paint wide open for their slashers and inside players.

Robinson is a career 42.3 percent 3-point shooter and made 40.8 percent this past season for the Heat. He probably won’t start for Team USA but he could easily be the first shooting guard off the bench when they need an instant three.

