2021-22 NBA Schedule: 5 teams with the most nationally televised games

The NBA released the schedule for the 2021-22 NBA season on Friday. Fans seem to be very excited for this new season, as it seems to be one of the most unpredictable campaigns in recent years.

The Brooklyn Nets aren't the only team with a 'big-three' in their ranks right now, as the LA Lakers, Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors all boast at least two All-Stars on their rosters.

The national TV schedule was also released, along with the fixtures for next season. With so much superstar-level talent spread across the NBA this time around, there are at least ten teams that will have 26 matches televised on either NBA TV, ESPN, ABC or TNT for next season.

On that note, let's take a look at which five teams will have the most number of games broadcasted on national TV.

#5 Phoenix Suns - 34 games

Devin Booker (#1) of the Phoenix Suns celebrates with Mikal Bridges (#25), Jae Crowder (#99), Deandre Ayton (#22) and Chris Paul (#3)

The Phoenix Suns are coming off a brilliant comeback season as they made their first NBA Playoffs appearance in over a decade. They also made the NBA Finals in 18 years. The Suns failed to win the championship, though, losing to the Milwaukee Bucks 2-4 in the finals.

Nonetheless, it was still a remarkable run for the team and with most of their squad back, they will be eager to win the title this time around.

Their resurgence has helped them earn 34 games on national TV next season. It's the most in franchise history; 11 of those 34 games will be televised on ESPN and NBA TV, nine on TNT and three on ABC.

Some of the Suns' must-see games early on in the campaign will be against the LA Lakers on October 22nd (ESPN), the Brooklyn Nets on 27th November (NBA TV) and the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day (ABC), among others.

#4 Milwaukee Bucks - 36 games

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks cheers with the crowd during the Milwaukee Bucks' 2021 NBA Championship parade.

The defending champion Milwaukee Bucks will have 36 games televised nationally in the 2021-22 NBA season. Giannis Antetokounmpo and co. had a remarkable 2021 NBA Playoffs run, and will hope to replicate their heroics from last season.

The Bucks have revived the small market bracket with their title-winning campaign. They will enter the 2021-22 campaign as one of the favorites to win the championship.

They have been one of the best regular-season teams in the last few years, which unsurprisingly sees them ranked fourth on the list of teams that will have the most nationally televised games this year. The Bucks have 11 games on NBA TV, ten on ESPN and TNT apiece, and five on ABC.

Some of the Bucks' must-see-games early on will be against the Brooklyn Nets on opening day (TNT), the Philadelphia 76ers on November 9th (TNT, and the LA Lakers on November 17th (ESPN).

