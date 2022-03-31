2021-22 NBA scoring title race: 3 highest-scoring games from the prime contenders this season

The NBA season is giving us a thrilling battle for the individual scoring title. Two NBA MVP contenders (Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid) and the legendary LeBron James are going toe-to-toe for an accolade.

James has already put his name at the top of the scoring leaderboard for a single season (in 2007-08). James leads the NBA with 30.1 points per game, his highest average since the 2007-08 season. It's the second-best of his career. (He'll need to play at least three more games to qualify.)

Antetokounmpo, the reigning Finals MVP winner, and Embiid are both going for their first scoring title. The achievement could be a solid argument to help one emerge as the MVP winner this year, along with other feats from their regular season.

Highest-scoring efforts from the Top 3 in the NBA scoring race of the 2021-22 campaign

The Freak and Embiid have both scored 1,853 points this season in 62 appearances, giving them the exact same average of 29.9 ppg.

In this article, we will look at a different comparison from the trio. We will take a look at the highest-scoring games of the season for each contender for the scoring title and dissect those performances.

No. 3: Joel Embiid, 50 points

Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Joel Embiid is averaging a career-high 29.9 ppg, and his Philadelphia 76ers (46-29) are also in contention for the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Cameroonian center is also averaging 11.4 rebounds and a career-high 4.3 assists per game, while making 48.9% of his field goals, 36.4% of his 3-pointers and 81.65% of his free throws.

A clear-cut MVP candidate, Embiid has had a league-high 10 games of at least 40 points while putting up a personal-best 50 points against the Orlando Magic on Jan. 19.

Embiid made 17 of 23 shots in the second 50-point game of his career. He also grabbed 12 rebounds and recorded three blocks in a 13-point win.

No. 2: Giannis Antetokounmpo, 50 points

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 29.9 ppg as the Milwaukee Bucks (47-28) look to successfully defend the NBA title achieved last season.

The Greek Freak and his unit are second in the Eastern Conference, a half-game behind the Miami Heat (48-28) for the top seed in the conference. Moreover, the team is finally at full strength after Brook Lopez's return from a back injury and looks set for a deep postseason run.

Antetokounmpo has once again been essential for the Bucks. He's also averaging 11.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game. He's making 55.2% of his shots and a reliable 72.2% of his free throws.

An MVP and Defensive Player of the Year candidate, Antetokounmpo's highest-scoring game came on Feb. 15th, with 50 points against the Indiana Pacers in a nine-point win.

He also grabbed 14 rebounds and dished out four assists. He converted 17 of his 21 shots, including two of his three 3-point shots, and 14 of 18 free throws.

No. 1: LeBron James, 56 points

LeBron James of the LA Lakers.

LeBron James has been exceptional offensively. He's not an MVP candidate. That's mainly because his LA Lakers (31-44) have not been able to stay healthy throughout the season and are 11th in the West.

James has been nuclear offensively in his 19th season. The 18-time All-Star is looking to win his second scoring title, 14 years after the first one.

The 37-year-old is averaging 30.1 points per game and has had 33 games with at least 30 points. That's the fifth-best mark of his career, only surpassed by seasons from his first stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

His highest-scoring game came on March 5, when he put up 56 points against Stephen Curry's Golden State Warriors. James guided the Lakers to an eight-point win. He made 19 of his 31 field goals, including 6 of 11 3-pointers and 12 of 13 free throws.

James also grabbed 10 rebounds and put up another 50-point game just six days later. With two 50-point outings, James is tied with Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn Nets), Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics) and Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets) for the most 50-point games this season.

