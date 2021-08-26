2021-22 NBA season schedule: Predictions for the LA Lakers' regular season win-loss record

The LA Lakers may have struggled from a championship hangover last season, but they remain one of two title favorites ahead of the 2021-22 NBA campaign.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis will be joined by nine-time All-Star and former league MVP Russell Westbrook, along with a slew of free agency signings that have significantly changed the makeup of the team's roster.

Although there are concerns about how long it could take for the new-look squad to gel and their average age (31), that has not stopped Lakers fans from expecting a Championship-winning campaign. According to VegasInsider, the 17-time champions are second-favorites to win the title behind the Brooklyn Nets, with odds of +400 compared to the Nets' +240.

RUSSELL WESTBROOK = MISTER TRIPLE-DOBLE pic.twitter.com/nCmdtClSV0 — NBA Spain (@NBAspain) August 19, 2021

However, reaching another NBA Finals won't be easy for the LA Lakers in a stacked Western Conference.

The Golden State Warriors have Klay Thompson returning to the fold, while both the Phoenix Suns and Utah Jazz are expected to continue their fine form from last season. Therefore, earning a top-4 spot and some form of home-court advantage won't come on a plate for the Lakers this season.

On that note, here's a look at what the LA Lakers' win-loss record could be during the 2021-22 NBA season, considering the schedule they have got.

What does the LA Lakers' 2021-22 NBA season schedule look like?

LA Lakers' leaders LeBron James (right) and Anthony Davis

The LA Lakers will kick off their 2021-22 NBA campaign at home against the Golden State Warriors, a game that will be televised live on TNT in the USA.

After finishing last season one place above the Dubs, NBA fans were treated to another legendary battle between LeBron James and Steph Curry in the play-in tournament. This time, it was the Lakers legend who prevailed, ironically hitting a Curry-style three late in the game.

Following a clash with the Memphis Grizzlies on the 24th of October, the Lakers will then have a run of six games against opponents who finished below 0.500 last season.

The Lakers got 42 National Televised games this year!!! God Bless America. — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) August 20, 2021

In fact, by the time Christmas would arrive, the LA Lakers should be sitting pretty atop the West. They will have played 21 contests against teams that were below 0.500 last campaign and only seven of the top ten teams in 33 games.

On Christmas Day, the LA Lakers will feature in another exciting televised contest, this time against the Brooklyn Nets. That could be a precursor to an NBA Finals series, and will mark the first time in the season the two teams will face each other.

The @NBA's Christmas Day lineup is STACKED ‼️@JalenRose is here to explain how it's a SUPERCHARGED version of @Shaq's return to Staples in 2005 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/7ZLJayXp1y — Jalen & Jacoby (@JalenandJacoby) August 18, 2021

From the end of January till the beginning of March, the LA Lakers' credentials as title favorites will be severely tested.

Over 13 games, they will face 12 teams that finished above 0.500 last season, including three fixtures against the LA Clippers, two against the Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers, and a home tie with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Their fixture list does get considerably kinder during March, but they will have to face the Denver Nuggets twice in their last five games as well as the Phoenix Suns and Warriors again.

Predicting the LA Lakers' win-loss record

LeBron James (left) will team up with Carmelo Anthony this year.

Predicting the LA Lakers' win-loss record depends on a number of factors. Firstly, how Russell Westbrook would settle into the side. Analysts will be keeping a close eye on how the Lakers are able to space the floor with Westbrook's arrival.

Russell Westbrook talks about playing alongside LeBron James and fitting in with the @Lakers. pic.twitter.com/KmRcPuSVaM — NBA (@NBA) August 10, 2021

Then there are, of course, injuries and COVID-19 disruptions. After a shortened offseason last year, the LA Lakers' biggest stars were sidelined for significant swathes of the campaign, with Anthony Davis and LeBron James clearly not looking right when they were rushed back for the playoffs.

A lengthy offseason this time around should help with their recovery. However, the age of their roster could take a toll on the Lakers' ability to keep everyone fit, particularly during their grueling run between January and March.

The major factor overriding all of this, though, is how the LA Lakers integrate the new players into the team. Although they have brought in a number of seasoned veterans, some of whom have played with the franchise before, there is always a grace period in which a squad finds its rhythm on the floor together. A friendly start to the season should help them accomplish that, though.

LeBron James was playing at a near-MVP caliber level before he got injured last season. Adding another superstar into the mix alongside a healthy Anthony Davis and the likes of Carmelo Anthony, Kendrick Nunn and Malik Monk on the bench makes the LA Lakers a frightening prospect for the 2021-22 NBA season.

When the LA Lakers won the NBA title in 2020, they finished top of the West with a record of 52-19. Arguably, their current roster looks stronger, mainly due to Westbrook's arrival. Therefore, they should be targeting a similar win percentage in a longer season (the league has returned to 82 games for this year).

Given a bedding in time for their new players and taking into account the strength of the Western Conference and injuries, the Lakers' win-loss record should be around 56-26.

