2021-22 NBA Season: Top 5 pre-season games to watch out for

The 2021-22 NBA pre-season games will commence on October 3, giving fans an idea of what to expect ahead of the new season. These games are an avenue for the players to get loose and experience what it would be like playing with their new teammates.

With the NBA training camp commencing in two weeks, players will get the opportunity to get familiar with each other and train as a unit. That is important, especially for a team like the LA Lakers, who approached the offseason aggressively and made numerous roster changes.

As we anticipate the start of pre-season games, some fixtures are worth keeping an eye out for. Here are the top five 2021-22 NBA pre-season games that will spark interest league-wide.

#5 LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry (#30) of the Golden State Warriors shoots a three-pointer in front of Kyle Kuzma (#0) of the LA Lakers

The LA Lakers are undoubtedly one of the top teams to watch out for in the 2021-22 NBA season. They have gone all out to bring in elite talents who can keep things running in offense with or without LeBron James and/or Anthony Davis.

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors missed the playoffs for the second consecutive season, thanks to the first blow dealt by the Lakers in the play-in tournament. Watching LeBron James and Stephen Curry go at each other once again should be a pleasing sight.

Although no championships are at stake this time, it will still be fun to watch. The last time both teams met, James sunk a clutch three-pointer moments after he was poked in the eye.

Talking to LeBron after that phenomenal play-in game vs Steph and the Warriors. As for that dagger 3, he said: "After Draymond's finger to the eye, I was literally seeing three rims out there. I just shot for the middle one."

Ahead of their 2021-22 NBA season opener, the Lakers and Warriors will square off against each other twice in pre-season (October 8 & 12). With Klay Thompson's possible return, the Warriors are likely to find their way back to postseason action.

#4 LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic (#77) of the Dallas Mavericks is double teamed by Kawhi Leonard (#2) of the LA Clippers and Marcus Morris Sr. (#8) of the LA Clippers.

It will be another opportunity for the Dallas Mavericks to overcome the LA Clippers, who were responsible for their NBA playoffs exit for two consecutive seasons. In the 2021 playoffs, the Clippers came back from a 2-0 deficit before closing out the series in a riveting Game 7.

Kawhi delivered this NASTY poster last game 😯



Kawhi delivered this NASTY poster last game

Mavericks vs. @LAClippers - Game 2 // 10:30pm ET on NBA TV

On October 8, the Mavericks will have a crack at the Clippers, who will be playing without Kawhi Leonard. Although the Mavericks' offseason moves do not hold huge promise, we'll get a preview of how the team could fare in the 2021-22 NBA season.

