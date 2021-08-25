2021-22 NBA Season: Top 5 team rivalries to watch out for

The NBA has had some fierce rivalries in the past. In an organization where over 30 teams compete every year to prove they're the best, rivalries are bound to exist.

Rivalries can be traced back to the genesis of the NBA. From the age-old Lakers and Celtics rivalry to the modern-day Warriors and Cavaliers finals matchups, every NBA season is laced and driven by the sparks that motivate teams to win.

With the 2021-2022 season inching closer and bad blood from the previous season spilling over, we take a look at the top five team rivalries to look out for.

#1 Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks

Superstars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Keniv Durant face off

With the Milwaukee Bucks walking away from the 2020-2021 season as NBA champions, we take a look at their Conference Finals matchup against the Brooklyn Nets.

While the Bucks won in seven games, it was a grueling win. With Kyrie Irving missing the series after an injury in the fourth game, the Nets turned to their superstar, Kevin Durant to carry the team alongside James Harden.

Durant played like a man possessed, dropping 49 points and nine rebounds in game seven. Having a small part of his toe on the three point line causing a basket to be counted as a two pointer, the game went into overtime. Giannis fought Durant to a standstill, scoring 40 points and grabbing 13 rebounds of his own.

The Bucks clinched the win and would go onto the Finals. However, Giannis and the Bucks will have to face a fully healthy Nets team once the season begins again.

With the game between Brooklyn and Milwaukee scheduled for the NBA's opening night, this is not a matchup that should be missed.

#2 LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors

LeBron James shoots a buzzer-beater over Stephen Curry

With the biggest names in the NBA going head to head against each other, the rivalry between LeBron James and Stephen Curry continues this 2021-2022 season.

In the 2020-2021 NBA season, the Lakers faced the Warriors in the play-in games to secure a playoff berth. Having beaten the Warriors off of a clutch three-pointer by LeBron, the Lakers secured the seventh seed in the NBA playoffs. The Warriors would then go on to play Memphis for the eighth spot where they would eventally come up short.

With the return of Klay Thompson to their side and a healthy Warriors squad, the rivalry from LeBron's time facing them as a Cavalier carries over. The new-look Lakers face off against the Warriors on the NBA's opening night alongside the Brooklyn vs Milwaukee game.

