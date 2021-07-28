2021 NBA Draft: 3 Teams that will be a perfect fit for Chris Duarte

With the 2021 NBA draft just days away, most teams would have earmarked the players they would want to use their picks for. It is not every day that a potentially developed 24-year old who can jump straight into a team’s rotation and make an impact becomes available via the NBA draft. According to statistics and the overall season that Chris Duarte had for Oregon Ducks along with his finish to the NCAA tournament, Duarte might be better off in a championship-contending team in need of a reliable shooter and has everything it takes to develop into an elite NBA sharpshooter.

Chris Duarte:



“If you want to win right now, go ahead and take me. If you want to win six or eight years later, go ahead and draft an 18-year-old kid and develop him.”



More here:



https://t.co/iZyb6Pt19i — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) July 28, 2021

In this article, we look at three teams that he might be a perfect fit at, for the 2021-22 NBA season.

2021 NBA Draft: Three teams that can be perfect fits for Chris Duarte

In recent weeks, Duarte has most notably been linked with the likes of the Golden State Warriors and the New York Knicks. Both teams have well-placed picks that they might be able to use for Chris Duarte, with the Warriors expected to use multiple players to trade assets to rope in established stars, according to coach Steve Kerr. This includes the likes of Andrew Wiggins and Kelly Oubre Jr., which might as well leave them short on shooting options to back up Stephen Curry and returning star Klay Thompson.

Oregon star Chris Duarte is not just on the Knicks' radar https://t.co/O0rsDGaCsB pic.twitter.com/fBPU1jGHbJ — New York Post (@nypost) July 27, 2021

In this article, we look at the three teams that are good fits for Chris Duarte:

#3 LA Lakers

The LA Lakers are another team expected to shuffle their roster in the coming offseason. They have been linked to multiple shooters, most notably the free agents such as Kyle Lowry and Chris Paul to form a “big 3.” The overall no. 22 pick might not be enough to rope in Duarte, but a potential draft day deal might be on the cards for him.

Los Angeles Lakers v Indiana Pacers

Chris Duarte will add immediate quality to the Lakers roster and is a decent ball handler who could potentially step up at the time of injuries, something that hurt the LA Lakers last season. Duarte shot at over 42% from the 3-point zone for Oregon last year and has an exceptionally high overall efficiency (more than 53%) as well.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Arnav Kholkar