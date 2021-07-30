2021 NBA Draft: Listing all trades that took place on the draft day 

A plethora of trades happened on the 2021 NBA Draft day, as expected. From trading players to making picks, teams have gone all out to make the most of their opportunities in the 2021 NBA Draft.

The LA Lakers and the Washington Wizards agreed to the biggest trade deal on the day that saw Russell Westbrook move to the Lakers. Apart from that, most of the other trades saw teams acquire multiple picks or move up and down the 2021 NBA Draft ladder.

On that note, here's a look at all the trades that occurred on the 2021 NBA Draft day.

#1 Russell Westbrook to LA Lakers

Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards - Game Three

Russell Westbrook's move to the LA Lakers headlined the 2021 NBA Draft day. The former OKC Thunder point guard was acquired by the 17-time NBA champions in a deal that saw Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and the no. 22 pick (Isiah Jackson) go the other way.

The Washington Wizards have agreed to trade Russell Westbrook, 2024 second-round pick, 2028 second-round pick to the Los Angeles Lakers for Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell and No. 22 tonight, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 30, 2021

The LA Lakers, meanwhile, received two second-round picks (2024 and 2028) along with Westbrook. The trade has once again made the Lakers a championship-contending team. They'll head into next season as one of the favorites to come out of the Western Conference.

As per sources, the Westbrook deal has been agreed, but can't be announced till August 6th when the salary cap becomes official.

#2 Ricky Rubio to Cleveland Cavaliers

Ricky Rubio

Ricky Rubio will be playing for the 2016 NBA champions Cleveland Cavaliers next season. The Spaniard was traded by the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Taurean Prince, the 2022 second-round pick and cash considerations. Rubio could be a great mentor to the likes of Darius Garland and Collin Sexton (if he stays with the Cavs) next season.

TRADE: The Cleveland Cavaliers are acquiring Minnesota Timberwolves G Ricky Rubio, a 2022 second-round pick and cash for Taurean Prince, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 29, 2021

#3 Landry Shamet to Phoenix Suns

Landry Shamet

The Brooklyn Nets agreed a trade with the Phoenix Suns that will see Landry Shamet play for the Suns next season (if they keep him). The Nets received Jevon Carter and the No. 29 pick in return. Brooklyn picked Day'Ron Sharpe with the 29th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

#4 Aaron Holiday to Washington Wizards

Aaron Holiday (right) will play for the Washington Wizards next season.

The Washington Wizards acquired Indiana Pacers guard Aaron Holiday in exchange for the no. 22 pick, which they acquired from the LA Lakers in the Russel Westbrook deal.

The Wizards also received the no. 31 pick (Isiah Todd) along with Aaron Holiday.

#5 Mason Plumlee to Charlotte Hornets

Mason Plumlee

The Charlotte Hornets were quick to address their biggest need for the upcoming season by acquiring a quality center in Mason Plumlee. The Hornets reached an agreement with the Detroit Pistons that saw them acquire the No. 37 pick (JT Thor). The Pistons received the No. 57 pick in exchange; they selected Balsa Koprivica with that pick.

