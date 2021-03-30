2021 NBA draft scheduled for July 29th, draft combine and lottery dates also revealed

Earlier today, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that the 2021 NBA draft has been scheduled for 29th July, 2020. The NBA 2020-21 playoffs and finals are expected to be completed by July 22nd, with the official date for the finals not yet announced. However, according to Shams Charania, the 2021 NBA draft lottery is scheduled to be held on June 22nd, with the draft combine expected to be conducted between June 21-27.

Further details relating to the venue are expected to be announced in the coming time. The 2020 NBA draft was held in November 2020, with the Coronavirus pandemic bringing about a change in schedule.

In this article, we look at everything that has been revealed about the 2021 NBA draft so far, along with the predicted top prospects.

The 2021 NBA Draft will be on July 29, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. NBA Draft Lottery will be on June 22. Draft Combine scheduled for June 21-27. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 29, 2021

2021 NBA draft to be held on July 29th, draft combine scheduled from 21st-27th June

The 2021 NBA draft has been confirmed to be held on July 29th, with the draft lottery taking place on June 22nd, 2020. The 2021 NBA draft has a range of potential prospects who might have big futures in the league. This includes Oklahoma’s Cade Cunningham, who has earned himself a reputation for his overall two-way impact. Standing at 6' 8”, the point-guard is known for his shooting and passing abilities, along with his tendency to dominate the opposition's smaller players.

Cade Cunningham in action for Oklahoma State

He is expected to be the number one pick for the Minnesota Timberwolves this time around. Cunningham is not the only top guard prospect on offer, with the likes of USC’s Evan Mobley and G League Ignite’s Jalen Green also coming into the 2021 NBA draft with already huge reputations. Both are known for their offensive gameplay, with Mobley also perfectly capable of providing decent rim-protection to NBA teams. He is expected to be the first pick for the Detroit Pistons.

My current @NBNMagazine Top 5 2021 NBA Draft:

1a. Evan Mobley*

1b. Cade Cunningham*

3. Jonathan Kuminga

4. Jalen Suggs

5. Jalen Green

* note that my prediction of #1 pick is based on what team is picking & whether they will go with a post or perimeter player. Too close to call pic.twitter.com/O3iw9TqGJU — Dinos Trigonis (@trigonis30) February 13, 2021

Regardless, with multiple interesting prospects expected to enter the NBA via the 2021 NBA draft, further details about the venue and exact dates should be revealed in the coming days.