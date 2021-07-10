2021 NBA Finals: 5 things we learned from the first two games between Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks

The 2021 NBA Finals have not been short of excitement in the opening two games, nor have they been short of headlines with the Phoenix Suns taking a commanding 2-0 lead over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Despite some doubts due to their lack of experience, the Suns have continued to impress in their first playoff appearance since 2010 and have scored 118 points in both contests against a tough Bucks defense.

Now the attention of the 2021 NBA Finals turns to the Fiserv Forum in Wisconsin, where the Milwaukee Bucks will host games three and four. They have a lot to take away from their opening two losses and several areas to improve upon if they want to avoid letting this opportunity slip away from them.

So far in the postseason, the Bucks have gone 7-1 at home and will remain confident that consistency continues.

Let's take a look at what we learned from games one and two in Phoenix and how the rest of the series may pan out with suitable adjustments made from both sides.

5 Things to take away from the opening two contests of the 2021 NBA Finals

Despite neither team having reached this stage of the playoffs this century, they do not look out of place in the 2021 NBA Finals. Currently, the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns are playing like the two best teams in basketball and are putting on a show for fans who have been lucky enough to get back into arenas.

So far, it has been high-scoring, with each team looking to take advantage of its opponents' weaknesses. The Phoenix Suns have shot the three-ball at a high clip (41.9%) which is an area on the floor the Milwaukee Bucks struggled to defend during the regular season. Meanwhile, the Bucks have been using their size advantage to take charge of the paint.

All of this has prepared us for an enthralling series that continues on Saturday in game three of the 2021 NBA Finals.

#1 Phoenix Suns can continue to rise to occasion

Mikal Bridges has stepped his game up even more in the 2021 NBA Finals

There was some worry before the NBA playoffs that this Phoenix Suns team may struggle against more experienced opposition. Beyond Chris Paul and Jae Crowder, the roster lacked postseason know-how and game management in pressure situations. However, in the first two games of the 2021 NBA Finals, the Suns have continued to prove their doubters wrong and are bossing the Milwaukee Bucks.

Devin Booker has continued his electric scoring in his first-ever postseason experience, averaging 29 points and six assists, while posting shooting splits of 43-40-100. Then there is Mikal Bridges, a third-year forward who is going to earn himself a massive contract extension in the summer after his performances - the 24-year-old scored 27 points in game two.

Mikal Bridges STEPPED UP tonight for Phoenix



27 points

7 rebounds

8/15 FG

3/9 3PT

8/8 FT



Difference maker.



— Overtime (@overtime) July 9, 2021

The Phoenix Suns have a strong team chemistry and trust in one another that has helped them receive points across their roster. If they can continue their shooting accuracy and get significant minutes off their bench, they could steal the 2021 NBA Finals series on the road.

#2 Giannis Antetokounmpo's injury won't be stopping him

Giannis Antetokounmpo means business in the 2021 NBA Finals

It's difficult to comprehend the fact that fewer than ten days ago, Giannis Antetokounmpo's knee bent the wrong way on impact after coming down from the basket. And yet, the former two-time MVP of the league has answered the call for the Milwaukee Bucks and looks as though he will play through any residual pain to make sure he puts his team in a position to prevail in the 2021 NBA Finals.

Antetokounmpo put on a mosterous performance in game two with 42 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and three blocks, shooting at 68% from the field. He even topped Milwaukee Bucks legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for most points in a playoff finals game.

42 points and 12 rebounds in an #NBAFinals game:

Bob Pettit

Elgin Baylor

Jerry West

Rick Barry

John Havlicek

Wilt Chamberlain

Magic Johnson

Michael Jordan

Charles Barkley

Shaquille O'Neal

Dwyane Wade

Kevin Durant

— Basketball Reference (@bball_ref) July 9, 2021

There is little more the Greek can do at this stage, as the Bucks are +4 while he is on the court and -27 when he is off it. In the second half of Thursday's game, he outscored the Bucks' other starters by 30 points to 21. He has been explosive on the drive, bullying the Suns down low and will continue to have his way in the paint in this series. The only thing he needs now is for his teammates to step up too.

