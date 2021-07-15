2021 NBA Free Agency: 5 best point guards teams should target in the off-season

With the 2020-21 season almost over, attention will soon turn to the NBA free agency market and the moves teams make to improve their rosters for the next campaign. On August 2nd, teams can officially begin conducting negotiations with free agents, though they can only sign them once the moratorium window would end four days later.

Although some of the bigger names expected to be available in the 2021 free agency class are no longer there, there are still some intriguing options for teams to pick up, particularly in the backcourt. The New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks and Miami Heat will all be looking to make a splash and improve their offensive prowess this summer.

Having an effective point guard who can set the tone at both ends of the court has always been key for teams making a deep run in the NBA. An example in that regard would be the two finalists this season and their leaders in the backcourt, Chris Paul and Jrue Holiday.

Both have been instrumental in putting their teams in a position to win a chip. Although the latter is less of a traditional point guard, he is one of the NBA's premier defenders and can get his team close to 20 points each night.

But with other point guards struggling this campaign and with several high-class options available in the NBA free agency, we could expect plenty of movement. On that note, let's take a look at the five best point guard options available in the 2021 free agency. Some are not necessarily unrestricted free agents, but they could become so by declining their player options.

#1 Chris Paul

Chris Pauls heads up the 2021 NBA free agency market.

Although Chris Paul's future looks more and more likely to be in Phoenix, he is still the best point guard who could be available in the 2021 NBA free agency window.

Considering his age, Paul has produced a remarkable season. He averaged 16.4 points, 8.9 assists and 1.3 steals during the campaign and has upped his output to over 19 points a game during the Suns' improbable run to the NBA Finals. Paul has also shot above 43% from the field and from downtown.

Paul's leadership has also been key to the success of the young Phoenix Suns team. He is back playing basketball closer to his family and has a great relationship with Monty Williams.

Bucks: We'll surround him with four defenders



Chris Paul: Scores anyway pic.twitter.com/4Pfe7Tpkqc — Sky Sports NBA (@SkySportsNBA) July 9, 2021

However, the veteran point god could opt out of his player option with the Suns to sign a longer-term deal in case his performances dip next year. The New York Knicks are reported to be interested in Chris Paul because of his wide-range of attributes, as they seek to continue building a contending team for next year.

#2 Kyle Lowry

Toronto Raptors veteran Kyle Lowry

Another veteran point guard set to be available in the 2021 NBA free agency window is Toronto Raptors legend Kyle Lowry.

Like Paul, Lowry continues to defy his age by being a consistent scorer for his team, averaging over 17 points this campaign. He has also been a decent distributor, dishing out 7.3 assists per game. Lowry is a rugged defender with quick feet and a fierce competitive spirit, averaging 1.3 steals throughout his career.

He is an unrestricted free agent this summer, and there are a number of teams with a keen eye on the crafty, two-way guard. While the Raptors could re-sign him, his future in Canada depends on the direction the franchise wants to take this summer and whether they want a re-build and return to the playoffs.

Kyle Lowry is FEELING IT ♨️



Three plus the foul pic.twitter.com/zBNBkFCSrp — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 3, 2021

The Knicks are going to be heavily linked again with Lowry, as Tom Thibodeau loves experienced, hard-working players. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat and the LA Lakers, who were linked with Lowry at the trade deadline in March, will also be in contention for him in the NBA free agency.

