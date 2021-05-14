2021 NBA Free Agency: 5 teams that should target Victor Oladipo in the summer

Victor Oladipo has played in the NBA for nine years and has competed against some of the biggest names in basketball. The guard has impressive shooting accuracy, leading to two All-Star appearances in the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

However, injuries have disrupted Victor Oladipo's run in the NBA, resulting in a decline in overall form. Regardless, he could still be a threat to any team if given the chance.

The Heat announce Victor Oladipo will miss the rest of the season. pic.twitter.com/nwP5SHNGDU — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 12, 2021

Five NBA teams that should pursue Victor Oladipo as a free agent this summer

With the 2021 NBA Free Agency approaching, teams can benefit from having a player like Victor Oladipo on their roster. His experience level and high basketball IQ cannot be duplicated, which is why he can be an invaluable player on any team.

Here are the teams that should take advantage of Victor Oladipo's free agency in the NBA.

#1 Orlando Magic

Victor Oladipo #5 of the Orlando Magic competes during the Sprite Slam Dunk Contest in 2015

Victor Oladipo started his NBA career with the Orlando Magic in 2013 and spent three seasons with the franchise.

The Orlando Magic are in dire need of a reliable shooter. Although Oladipo has not hit top form due to injuries and team changes, he can still shoot the ball efficiently.

Oladipo has the much-needed experience that could help bring balance to the relatively young Orlando Magic team. His experience and ability put him miles ahead of other shooting guards who will be free agents this summer.

#2 Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Maverick

The conditions surrounding Victor Oladipo will make it hard for a team to offer him a long-term contract. However, a team like the Dallas Mavericks, who are looking to make a deep run in the NBA playoffs, could utilize his abilities.

Luka Doncic has single-handedly carried the team through thick and thin but could use some help for a better shot at the NBA championship. Tim Hardaway Jr. is having a sensational season with the Mavericks. However, a suitable replacement who can come off the bench and have as much impact as a starter is unavailable.

A combination of Doncic and an in-form Oladipo could bolster the Dallas Mavericks' offense significantly.

#3 Golden State Warriors

Klay Thompson in the 2019 NBA Finals - Game Six

The Stephen Curry-Klay Thompson combination was so effective for the Golden State Warriors that it led to an NBA Finals championship. However, Thompson has now missed two seasons due to injuries, leaving Curry to carry the team alone.

Victor Oladipo would be an excellent choice for the Warriors as they need a player who can help Curry carry some of the scoring responsibilities in the team. Oladipo would fit perfectly into the Warriors' style of play as he could drive to the bucket and create his own shots.

With a little help from Draymond Green and Curry, the Golden State Warriors might get another shot at an NBA championship ring with Oladipo in the lineup.

#4 Chicago Bulls

Zach LaVine #8 of the Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls need major reinforcement on the backcourt as Zach LaVine is currently the only one doing the heavy lifting. If LaVine is not scoring, not much production comes from the backcourt.

The Bulls might even miss the NBA playoffs for the fourth consecutive season. For a franchise that has an incredible history in the playoffs, they have been very disappointing in recent years.

Victor Oladipo's introduction might be the spark the team needs to feature in the playoffs at the very least. His presence would take a lot of pressure off LaVine, who is working twice as hard at the moment.

#5 Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks have had deep runs in the past two NBA playoffs but have been unable to clinch the title. Two-time regular-season MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has tried his best to bring home the title for his team but to no avail.

Despite the MVP being one of the most unguardable players in the NBA, the team's utter dependence on him can be overwhelming. Khris Middleton and Donte Divincenzo have been significant contributors to the Bucks' offense but are not doing enough when it matters in the playoffs.

Victor Oladipo is an experienced player and has a high basketball IQ. The guard could be an asset for the team both on offense and defense. Despite his injury woes, he is still one of the most explosive and decorated NBA players.

In 2018, he was the steals leader and won the NBA Most Improved Player Award. That same season, he was part of the NBA All-Defensive first team and made his first All-Star appearance.

Oladipo's contributions, even as a sixth man, could bring to life any team's NBA championship hopes.