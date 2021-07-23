2021 NBA Free Agency: 5 underrated power forwards available this summer

Although the 2021 NBA free agency class lost some of its biggest names prior to the 2021-22 campaign, there are still plenty of valuable options and at team-friendly prices who are available in the frontcourt. After their championship victory this week, the Milwaukee Bucks proved how valuable the free agency market can be and how integral players can become who have gone under the radar.

This article will focus on five such power forwards who are underrated in the 2021 NBA free agency window and who could gather a lot of interest this summer. Teams can begin to negotiate with free agents as of the 2nd of August with the moratorium window open until the 6th of the month.

Top 5 underrated power forwards available in the 2021 NBA Free Agency market

#5 P.J. Tucker (Unrestricted free agent)

P.J. Tucker was arguably one of the top signings of the 2020-21 campaign when the Milwaukee Bucks brought in the veteran forward prior to the midseason deadline in March. Tucker, along with the addition of Jrue Holiday before the season began, brought greater toughness to the Milwaukee Bucks defense and a belief they could win.

Against Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets, P.J. Tucker was immense, and he finished the postseason with a defensive rating of 105.8 which was the sixth-best out of regular starters in the playoffs. Although Tucker offers little on offense, his worth comes from the work he puts in on the defensive end of the court and his endless competitive spirit.

After his postseason performances and with a bigger status having won his first ring, Tucker could earn more than the 2-year, $17m extension he rejected from the Houston Rockets. There will be plenty of suitors looking at the 36-year-old this summer, not least the Brooklyn Nets.

Whether he will pull a Ray Allen and move to another competitor in the same conference is yet to be seen. The Milwaukee Bucks will surely make it their objective to bring Tucker back in the 2021 NBA free agency window.

#4 Lauri Markkanen (Restricted free agent)

There have been rumblings surrounding Lauri Markkanen's future with the Chicago Bulls for some time and with the 2021 NBA free agency window looming, the Finnish forward could receive some significant interest.

Despite failing to complete another season due to injuries, a concern that could limit his offer sheets, Markkanen averaged 13.6 points and 5.3 rebounds throughout the 2020-21 campaign and shot at 40% from downtown. He is a lethal threat on offense, which outweighs his defensive limitations and could be a team's third or fourth scoring option.

Throughout his 4-year career in the NBA, Markkanen has shot at 44% from the field and averaged over 15 points per game. He is a high-volume perimeter shooter who also has the size and athleticism to get into the paint and compete for rebounds. Expect him to command significant interest in the 2021 NBA free agency window.

