2021 NBA Free Agency: Top 5 shooting guards available this summer

The 2020-21 NBA season has entered its final stretch. With less than a month remaining until the beginning of the playoffs, several stars are inching towards the end of their contracts. These players will be available to be snapped up by other NBA teams if they become free agents come the off-season.

The likes of Kawhi Leonard and Chris Paul are all possible free agents who will be free to sign with other teams if they do not opt in.

In this article, we take a look at the top five shooting guards who might become free agents at the end of the 2020-21 NBA season.

2021 NBA Free Agency: Top 5 shooting guards who might become free agents this summer

The modern-day shooting guard is expected to be a jack of all trades. Shooting guards were traditionally seen as ball-stealers who were in charge of scoring points for their teams. The introduction of the 3-point line meant that long-distance shooting guards became the trend. These days, however, elite shooting guards are also ball handlers who are expected to travel with the ball up-court.

Regardless, a number of NBA teams are currently looking to bolster their options at the shooting guard position. The Washington Wizards, for starters, haven’t had the best of seasons and might be looking to the free agency market to bolster their options.

#5 Danny Green

Danny Green is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season

Danny Green has played an important role in the Philadelphia 76ers’ ascendancy this season. He enjoyed some of his best seasons with the San Antonio Spurs and is a 3-time NBA champion who most recently won the ring with the LA Lakers.

This season, Danny Green is averaging 9.6 points per game and is shooting at an impressive 58.3% efficiency. He is also shooting at over 41% from the 3-point zone and is averaging 1.3 steals per game.

Multiple playoff contenders could use the NBA veteran’s services, as he is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

#4 Evan Fournier

Since his move on 25th March, Evan Fournier has featured for the Boston Celtics five times off the bench. He was brought in as a backup to the injury-prone Marcus Smart, who has recently returned to the Celtics' starting lineup.

Evan Fournier is a pending free agent, but Danny Ainge hinted at the hope of keeping him with the Celtics beyond this season. https://t.co/r0zhYwRAlJ — NESN (@NESN) March 26, 2021

Overall, Evan Fournier is a versatile shooting guard with around 18 points per game this season. He is a decent passer and is shooting at over 55% overall for the second time in his career. He is another player who is sure to attract attention if he enters free agency at the end of the season.

#3 Tim Hardaway Jr.

Tim Hardaway Jr. in action for the Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks have used Tim Hardaway Jr. off the bench for the majority of the season, and he has delivered game after game.

The 29-year-old has started just 21 of the 58 NBA matches that he was available for and is having one of his best shooting seasons ever. He has got more than 38% of his 3-point attempts on target and has an overall shooting efficiency of 54.2%. His restricted role means that his numbers will certainly shoot up in all categories if he starts more games.

Tim Hardaway Jr. is also set to become an unrestricted free agent and is another shooting guard that most playoff contenders can consider to bolster depth.

#2 Victor Oladipo

Victor Oladipo is set to change teams yet again at the end of this season

Victor Oladipo has had an eventful 2020-21 NBA season.

The 28-year-old is currently returning from a long-term knee injury. He also made the Miami Heat his third NBA team of the season when he joined them towards the end of March.

Regardless, Oladipo is still averaging around 20 points per game and has produced 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists, along with 1.3 steals per game.

While there are questions surrounding Victor Oladipo’s fitness, the 2-time NBA All-Star still has a lot to offer when fit. Multiple NBA teams might end up offering him contracts at the end of the season.

#1 DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan has had an efficient season and is currently leading the San Antonio Spurs’ charge for yet another playoff appearance.

He is not known for his 3-point shooting but is scoring at more than 50% overall for the second time in his career.

DeMar DeRozan's been a model of consistency. 💪 pic.twitter.com/rL4CyTtYjl — theScore (@theScore) April 22, 2021

DeRozan is averaging almost 21 points and 7.2 assists per game. The 31-year old still has many years left in the NBA and is bound to be snapped up quickly when he becomes an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.