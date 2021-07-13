2021 NBA off-season: 5 shooting guards who could be on the move

The 2021 NBA off-season seems to be an enticing one, as multiple top talents have been linked with moves so far.

With free agency negotiations (August 2nd) and the official start to the 2021-22 league campaign (August 3rd) only a few weeks away, we aren't far from finding out how many of the trade rumors turn out to be true.

The 2020-21 NBA season did not go as expected for many teams due to various reasons in one of the league's most unpredictable campaigns in recent memory. From injuries to COVID-19 protocols to playing behind closed doors, teams had to cope up with various challenges.

The 2021 NBA off-season gives teams the opportunity to make changes in their squad and fare better next campaign.

There will be no shortage of shooting guards this summer, as plenty are expected to enter free agency, while others could be on the market via trade deals. With several front offices eager to bolster their franchise's backcourts, many players who play at the two could don new jerseys next season.

On that note, here are five shooting guards who could be on the move in the 2021 NBA off-season, either via trade or free agency.

#5 Duncan Robinson

Duncan Robinson

Duncan Robinson is set to enter free agency as a restricted free agent in the 2021 NBA off-season.

The Miami Heat guard, who was formerly an undrafted free agent, has turned into one of the league's best sharpshooters during his time with the Heat. Robinson has recorded the third-most threes (520) by any player in the last two seasons, with only Damian Lillard (545) and Buddy Hield (553) registering more.

Three-point shooting has become a huge aspect of the modern-day NBA, which has created huge markets for the likes of Robinson. The Heat could match the offers made to Robinson by other teams, as he is a restricted free agent and own his bird rights.

However, Robinson recently mentioned on his podcast, 'The Long Shot with Duncan Robinson and Davis Reid,' that he would like to explore new options as a free agent, having spent his first three seasons with one team.

"At this point, I have such little information. Like I know what I know, and I know the experience that I’ve had. But I’ve also only had one experience with one team. So (I'd) like to see what’s out there, (which) is obviously kind of an enticing thought. To have the opportunity to be a free agent and have some different options is obviously a coveted position,” said Robinson.

As per NBA trade rumors, the New York Knicks are interested in his services and could offer Robinson a deal that the Heat may refuse to match. The Knicks also have more cap space available this summer than most teams and are expected to make a splash to become perennial playoff contenders.

Per @IanBegley, the New York #Knicks have some in their organization who are fans of Duncan Robinson and they could pursue him in #NBA free agency. 👀 pic.twitter.com/Mp8gp0priq — NBA Analysis Network (@HoopAnalysisNet) July 12, 2021

#4 Jaylen Brown

Jaylen Brown (right)

The Boston Celtics are looking to regain their status as an Eastern Conference powerhouse next season and have been making major changes since their 2021 NBA playoffs exit. Danny Ainge has resigned as the team's front office lead, with head coach Brad Stevens being named as his successor.

The Celtics are looking to build around their two young All-Stars, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. However, NBA rumors suggest that Brown could be used as a trade block if top-tier talents like Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal are available.

Brown had a career-best season with the Cs last year, averaging 24.7 points per game and was in the running for the Most Improved Player of the Year award.

When Jaylen Brown’s set his new career-high 42 points against the Sixers 🙌pic.twitter.com/G9Jc5w5TVy — Guy Boston Sports (@GuyBostonSports) July 5, 2021

But injuries kept him out for most of the year, which proved to be a key reason for the Celtics' struggles and Brown winning his first individual award in the NBA.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav