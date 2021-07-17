2021 NBA offseason: 5 Small Forwards who could be on the move

With the NBA offseason right around the corner, the majority of NBA teams are planning their moves to take a step forward in the 2021-22 NBA season. The league could see a shakeup coming in regards to the small forward position, with a number of talented veterans possibly set to move around.

From championship level talent to young rising players and everything in between, there is plenty of talent available at small forward in the upcoming offseason. The best teams are always looking for contributors on the wing and holes will be able to be filled during the 2021 offseason.

Which Small Forwards could be on the move this offseason?

Some are more likely than others, though each of these players has a valued skill set in the NBA. That is why they will be coveted on the open market.

#1 Kawhi Leonard

Things must start off with the elephant in the room as Los Angeles Clippers small forward Kawhi Leonard has a player option this offseason. His season-ending injury may play a role in his decision this offseason, but the reality of the Clippers situation will require him to at least consider his options.

There aren't a ton of reasonable options for where the multi-time NBA champion could wind up on the surface. But teams will be lining up to make a push for him if they're under the assumption they have an actual chance of convincing him to leave Los Angeles.

Why teams still expect Kawhi Leonard to opt for free agency this summer and more of the Jrue Holiday vs. Chris Paul backstory entering the biggest game of the season so far … all here in my Substack latest freshly dispatched to inboxes worldwide: https://t.co/fDMgpaeo3Y https://t.co/29LAMrWKtr — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 16, 2021

There's a reason teams still expect Kawhi to opt out of his contract. If he does, the big question will be whether or not he entertains offers or just wants to sign long term with the Clippers.

#2 DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan

DeRozan played much of last season in the power forward spot for the Spurs but can be considered a small forward for the sake of how different teams would utilize him. He has spent his long and successful career playing 2-4 and in a positionless game it is hard not to give him the nod as a small forward.

DeRozan is a scorer in every sense of the term, having averaged over 20 points per game in each of the last eight seasons. The San Antonio Spurs appear destined to move in a different, more youthful direction this offseason and that may be ideal for both parties.

Any team looking for half-court scoring would love to bring in a player of DeRozan's caliber. The Spurs, meanwhile, could move in a younger direction featuring players like Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassel, both players that clog up the small forward rotation for the Spurs.

There’s significant support and momentum for Spurs forward Keldon Johnson to be added to 12-man Team USA roster, sources tell ESPN. He’s been playing with Olympic team as member of USA Select group, well-conditioned and has developed into a favorite of decision-makers and staff. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 16, 2021

DeRozan could then become a potential x-factor on a team with title aspirations.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Arnav Kholkar