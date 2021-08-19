2021 NBA Offseason: Top 5 unrestricted free agents still available 

The top prospects from the 2021 NBA free agency class have all been signed up so far. Limited impact players remain on the free agency front as several teams continue their quest to improve their rosters for the upcoming season.

The list of unrestricted free agents, in particular, seems to have shortened considerably. Most of these players are considered invaluable assets, though, and should find a suitor ahead of the start of the 2021-22 NBA season.

On that note, let's take a look at the top five unrestricted free agents available in the 2021 NBA offseason.

#5 James Ennis III

James Ennis III is one of the top unrestricted free agents in the NBA right now.

James Ennis III has played for the Orlando Magic in the last one and a half seasons. Last season, he impressed everyone with his performances on both ends of the floor.

Ennis averaged 8.4 points per game in that period. He is an efficient contributor off the bench and also improved his shooting last NBA season. He made 43.3% of his three-point attempts and 47.3% of his field goals overall.

Ennis is a terrific defender. Teams looking for wing depth should aim to acquire him. He could get better opportunities to flourish elsewhere on a better team than the Orlando Magic, who are in the middle of a rebuild.

#4 Avery Bradley

After a decent stint with the LA Lakers in the 2019-2020 NBA campaign, Avery Bradley struggled for form and consistency throughout last season. Bradley initially played for the Miami Heat in the 2020-21 NBA season but only played 10 times, starting just one game. He scored 8.5 points per contest, shooting a career-high 42.1% from the three-point line.

Bradley's time with the Houston Rockets was worse. He could only score 5.2 points per game and shot a measly 31.4% from the floor during his stint at H-Town. He also had plenty of injury problems, which resulted in him playing just 17 times for the Rockets and 27 overall (combined with his time with Miami).

There are a lot of negatives here but Bradley, fortunately, has age on his side. His defense and shooting remain a considerable threat and could improve if a contending team is looking to add depth to their 3-and-D department.

If I'm the Heat (and I'm not), and if I could mend fences (might be difficult in light of how it ended), I would strongly consider Avery Bradley if he would be amenable (perhaps assuring him he won't be traded again). Fits remaining void in Heat backcourt. Just thinking out loud. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) August 6, 2021

