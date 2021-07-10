2021 NBA Playoffs: 5 starters with the highest field goal percentage so far 

The 2021 NBA Playoffs are coming to an end, and the Phoenix Suns could be crowned the new champions as early as July 14, unless the Milwaukee Bucks can launch a fightback. It's been an unpredictable season so far and one with lots of excitement and thrilling performances.

Teams in the NBA are loaded when it comes to offensive talent. Only three teams scored below 100 points per game during the NBA Playoffs this year, with others scoring a minimum of 106 points per game.

The LA Lakers, Miami Heat, and New York Knicks were the three teams that averaged under 100 points per game, which proved to be a major reason behind their early elimination. In the modern NBA, which revolves around 3-point shooting, these teams' inability to get buckets at will bogged them down.

Meanwhile, the other teams have some lethal shooters in their ranks, which has allowed them to flourish in the 2021 NBA Playoffs. On that note, we list five of the most efficient scorers in the postseason.

*Note: Only players who have started all games for their team and attempted a minimum of eight field goals per game in the 2021 NBA Playoffs have been included in this list.

#5 Jonas Valanciunas (2021 NBA Playoffs FG%: 56.9)

Memphis Grizzlies v Utah Jazz - Game Five

Memphis Grizzlies big man Jonas Valanciunas had a terrific 2020-21 NBA season. He averaged 17.1 points and a career-high 12.5 rebounds on 59.2 % shooting from the floor (also a career-high). He played a crucial role for the team early in the campaign after stars like Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. were sidelined by injuries and Covid-19.

Jonas Valanciunas throws down the lob and is FIRED UP! 😤



He's up to 25 PTS, 15 REB on NBA LP pic.twitter.com/oGPr4CPEfR — NBA (@NBA) March 11, 2021

Valanciunas led the charge on the scoring end, shooting brilliantly from the field. He carried over his good form into the postseason, averaging 15 points and 9.8 rebounds per contest on 56.9% shooting from the floor. He attempted close to 11.6 shots per game, playing five matches in total as the Grizzlies lost in the first round to the Utah Jazz.

#4 Kawhi Leonard (2021 NBA Playoffs FG%: 57.3)

Utah Jazz v Los Angeles Clippers - Game Four

Kawhi Leonard saw his 2021 NBA Playoffs campaign end early because of an unfortunate knee injury that ruled him out for the last eight games of the LA Clippers' postseason. There is reason to believe that if he had been fit throughout, the LA Clippers would have had a solid chance of making it to the NBA Finals.

kawhi leonard’s 4th quarter of game 6 on the road, clippers down 3-2 facing elimination. man the handle, the off the dribble shooting. 1 of the best playoff performances of all time.



finished with 45 points 6 rebounds 3 assist on 18-25. he missed 7 shots the whole game. crazy pic.twitter.com/2UHpgG3F9I — Jamal Cristopher (@Clippers24seven) July 7, 2021

The form he was in during the 11 games he played for the side was tremendous. Kawhi averaged 30.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest on 57.3% field goal shooting. He played key roles in the team's comeback wins in both their opening two rounds of the NBA Playoffs against the Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz. The Clippers were down 0-2 in both.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee