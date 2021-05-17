2021 NBA Playoffs: 5 storylines to look out for in the postseason 

With the NBA 2020-21 regular season done and dusted on Sunday, the postseason picture is now clear.

All 30 teams were in action on the final day of the regular season. Multiple teams from both conferences were still unsure of their final seed. The New York Knicks, who returned to the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2012-13 season, secured homecourt advantage. Meanwhile, the defending champions LA Lakers will partake in the play-in tournament.

The Washington Wizards stormed back into the postseason reckoning and have secured an eighth seed finish. They were 18-32 in the first week of April before they went on a 17-6 run to turn their season around. They will now have another opportunity to qualify for the playoffs if they fail to win their first game of the play-in tournament against the Boston Celtics.

On that note, we have listed five storylines to look out for in the upcoming NBA playoffs.

#5 Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers rematch

Los Angeles Clippers v Dallas Mavericks - Game Six

The Dallas Mavericks ended their 2020-21 NBA campaign as the fifth seed, while the LA Clippers finished as the fourth seed in the Western Conference. The two teams met at the same stage in the NBA playoffs last season as well.

The teams went back and forth in the first four games, with the Clippers taking wins in the first and third games while the Mavericks won the second and fourth. But an unfortunate injury to Kristaps Porzingis saw the Mavericks slip to defeat in the fifth and sixth games. They subsequently lost the series 4-2.

The Dallas Mavericks were the underdogs last year and not much has changed in that regard this season. However, they are a much better side now. Luka Doncic has had an MVP caliber season, while Kristaps Porzingis seems well-rested this time around. They also have a solid supporting cast around them, comprising players like Tim Hardaway Jr., Dorian Finney-Smith and Dwight Powell, who have all peaked at the right time.

The LA Clippers have also bolstered their side with veterans like Rajon Rondo and DeMarcus Cousins. They will be hungrier this postseason after a disappointing loss in the Conference semis in the 2020 NBA playoffs.

Both sides have a point to prove, making this playoff series a must-watch for fans. A win for Dallas would see them qualify to the second round for the first time since their 2010-11 NBA championship-winning campaign. Meanwhile, a win for LA would help them answer their critics in style and also boost the team's morale.

#4 Will the Brooklyn Nets' reliance on their offensive unit be enough to lead them to the NBA Finals?

Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have gone all out in their pursuit of winning their first-ever NBA Championship this season. They acquired James Harden early in the campaign to form a big-three comprising Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the former Rockets talisman. Several questions were raised about their co-existence on the same team and whether they will produce results playing together.

These questions remain as the trio have barely played together this NBA season, featuring in just 8 games together. Nonetheless, with Harden as the facilitator, the Nets have looked lethal in the few games the trio have played together. They are the highest-rated offensive unit with a 117.3 rating in the regular season.

oh my good god. one of the highlights of the year by the Brooklyn Nets. pic.twitter.com/G7nlBk1UME — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) May 16, 2021

However, they haven't been a good defensive team. This could be an area their opponents could look to exploit in the NBA playoffs. They are 22nd in the league in defensive rating (113.1).

The Nets secured the second seed by outscoring teams in the regular season but could struggle to do the same in the playoffs.

#3 Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat rematch

Milwaukee Bucks v Miami Heat

The Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat meet for the second consecutive season in the NBA playoffs. The teams clashed in the Conference semis last year as the Bucks endured yet another post-season heartbreak with a disappointing 1-4 series loss. The team were in a hole after suffering three straight losses to begin the series.

They also lost talisman Giannis Antetokounmpo to an injury in the fourth game, which diminished their chances of coming back from a 1-3 deficit. Over-relying on Giannis, Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez hurt the Bucks last year. However, they have a much better squad this season after adding Jrue Holiday, Bryn Forbes and Bobby Portis.

The Miami Heat, on the other hand, have struggled quite a bit, especially on the offensive end. Just like the Bucks from last season, the Heat heavily depend on Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo to produce the goods every night. Other players like Duncan Robinson, Tyler Herro and Kendrick Nunn have stepped up in recent weeks but will need to perform consistently in the playoffs.

It will be interesting to see if the Miami Heat can surprise the Bucks again or if the latter will avenge their hurtful loss. If the Bucks win this series, it will give them a much-needed confidence boost in their pursuit of winning the NBA Eastern Conference.

#2 LeBron James and Steph Curry to meet after three years in the post-season; LA Lakers tough road ahead to defend their title

2021 NBA All-Star Game

LeBron James and Steph Curry are two of the best basketball players in the world. The duo met in four straight NBA finals between 2015 and 2018 in a historic battle between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers.

They won't be meeting in the NBA Finals this time around with LeBron now playing for the LA Lakers in the Western Conference, but will be locking horns in a play-in tournament matchup on Wednesday. LeBron's Lakers won the season series against Curry's Warriors 2-1. LeBron James was quick to hype the matchup, calling Curry the MVP of the league this season.

Buckle up. It's happening.



LeBron. Steph.



Wednesday on ESPN 🍿 pic.twitter.com/9HuUUuELah — ESPN (@espn) May 17, 2021

Curry leads LeBron head-to-head in the postseason after claiming three series wins to James' one. But it's LeBron who has a better team this time and will be the favorite to take the win.

If the LA Lakers win the tie, they will face the Phoenix Suns in their first-round matchup in the 2021 NBA playoffs. No team seeded seventh has ever won a championship, which poses a tremendous challenge for the Lakers as they aim for a repeat. It will be interesting to see how far LeBron can lead them.

LeBron James has pulled off miracles before, but could he do it once more? Only time will tell.

#1 New York Knicks return to the playoffs with homecourt advantage

New York Knicks v Los Angeles Lakers

The New York Knicks made their return to the NBA playoffs and secured homecourt advantage. This will provide a boost to the team as they face the Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the playoffs. The Hawks had the same record as the Knicks in the regular season (40-31).

The Knicks are 25-11 at home this campaign and are looking like genuine threats in the Eastern Conference. The team should be evenly matched against the Hawks, but a balanced squad of veterans and youngsters should provide the Knicks with the advantage.

The Knicks have been great in the regular season. The team has found a leader in Julius Randle and RJ Barrett has started to find his groove. Tom Thibodeau has been an exceptional coach for the team and will hope to replicate some of their regular season success in the NBA playoffs.