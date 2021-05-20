2021 NBA Playoffs: 5 things Boston Celtics need to do to win against Brooklyn Nets in a 7-game series

The 7th-seeded Boston Celtics will square up against the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs. The Nets will look to utilize their home-court advantage and get off to a flying start.

Although the head-to-head statistics of the regular season do not favor the Boston Celtics, it could serve as a learning opportunity. The Nets were 3-of-3 against the Celtics in the regular season.

5 things the Boston Celtics need to do to win their NBA 2021 playoffs first round

The Boston Celtics pulled off an incredible upset against the Toronto Raptors in the 2020 Eastern Conference Semifinals. The win over the 2019 NBA Finals defending champions came after the Philadelphia 76ers sweep in the first round.

Here are a few things the Boston Celtics need to do to replicate such performances in the 2021 NBA postseason and overcome the Brooklyn Nets in the first round.

#1 Scoring in transition

Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics dribbles as Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets

In the third and final matchup against both teams in the regular season, the Brooklyn Nets outscored the Boston Celtics by a staggering 32-0 fast-break points. Despite the game ending with only a five-point difference in favor of the Nets, it was a clear indication that the Celtics did not get a lot of points in transition.

The Brooklyn Nets (28.4%) almost doubled the Boston Celtics' total on possessions that started with a fast break. If the Celtics are to be successful over the Nets in the seven-game stretch, they will have to do a better job bringing the ball up the court with pace.

#2 Limiting turnovers

The Boston Celtics turned the ball over 10 times in their last outing against the Washington Wizards in the play-in tournament. This was an improvement over the 12 turnovers recorded against the New York Knicks on the final day of the regular season.

This, per @cleantheglass, is the easiest explanation for why the Celtics lost.



"We got killed in it," Brad Stevens said. He said turnovers have been an issue for the Celtics regardless of who's on the court. pic.twitter.com/gqdvTL0pnb — Jay King (@ByJayKing) April 24, 2021

However, the Boston Celtics registered 19 turnovers against the Brooklyn Nets on April 23. Although Jayson Tatum recorded 38 points and ten rebounds, he and Marcus Smart turned the ball over five times each.

The Nets finished the regular season ranked 12th in pace. If the Celtics continue to fumble the ball on the offense, they could be punished for it.

#3 Defense

Marcus Smart #36 of the Boston Celtics defends Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks

The Boston Celtics finished the regular season ranked 14th in defensive rating. Their impressive defensive display was vital in their 118-100 win against the Washington Wizards as they managed to restrict Russell Westbrook to only 20 points and Bradley Beal to 22.

Although some improvements have been seen, there is so much more that needs to be done, especially against a team that has Kyrie Irving, James Harden, and Kevin Durant.

Brad Stevens is known for setting up his team as a solid defensive unit. However, the Boston Celtics have struggled in defense for the better part of the 2020-21 regular season.

An all-round exceptional defensive display is required to stifle the Brooklyn Nets' power trio in a seven-game series.

#4 Increase in bench production

The Boston Celtics bench will have to improve their production against the Brooklyn Nets

The Boston Celtics bench is not known to have significant contributors to the scoresheet. The last time they met the Brooklyn Nets, the Celtics bench contributed only 14 points, aside from Payton Pritchard's 22.

On that night, Evan Fournier was 0 of 7 from the field but got on the score sheet after converting two free throws.

Bummer that @celtics couldn't score the last 3 minutes of the half. Bench needs to contribute more on offense. #MIAvsBOS pic.twitter.com/LPW3u468WO — Fritz (@fritzglc) May 12, 2021

Tristan Thompson came in for the injured Robert Williams and recorded 12 points and 12 rebounds in about 30 minutes of play against the Washington Wizards. The eight other bench players managed only eight points in over 45 minutes of play.

To overcome the Brooklyn Nets in a seven-game tie, all team members have to pull their weight when called upon.

#5 Rebounding

Tristan Thompson #13 of the Boston Celtics tips in a rebound against Tony Snell #19 and Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks

One thing the Boston Celtics have going for them ahead of this fixture is their ability to rebound the ball, both on offense and defense. The team was ranked 6th in total rebounds and 7th in offensive rebounds at the end of the regular season.

The Boston Celtics finished their last game against the Brooklyn Nets with a .268 offensive rebounds percentage, which was double that of the Nets (13.3%).

With Williams leaving the Wizards game injured, it will be the responsibility of Thompson to control the board.

If the Boston Celtics can dominate the boards and get several second-chance buckets, it might be enough to help them edge out the Nets in the NBA playoffs first round.