2021 NBA Playoffs: Predicting the outcome of all 4 matchups in Round 2

The 2021 NBA playoffs is approaching its business end, with eight teams vying with each other in Round 2 to reach their respective conference finals. The most notable story in Round 1 was the defending champions LA Lakers' shock elimination at the hands of 2nd-seeded Phoenix Suns in the West.

In Round 2, the Milwaukee Bucks are taking on the Brooklyn Nets, while Trae Young’s Atlanta Hawks are up against the Philadelphia 76ers. In the Western Conference, the Denver Nuggets are locking horns with the Phoenix Suns, while Kawhi Leonard’s LA Clippers will take on the #1 seed in the West, the Utah Jazz.

The Phoenix Suns, who are up against the Denver Nuggets in Round 2, started off with an impressive victory, with both Chris Paul and DeAndre Ayton producing impressive double-doubles.

The Brooklyn Nets, who have emerged as the clear favorites to win this year’s championship, are leading the Bucks 2-0. However, the likes of Utah Jazz, Philadelphia 76ers and Phoenix Suns might have other ideas and throw a spanner in their title aspirations.

On that note, let's predict the outcome of all four Round 2 matchups in the ongoing 2021 NBA playoffs. Without further ado, let's get started.

Eastern Conference

Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets

Prediction: Nets to win 4-2.

In arguably the most entertaining matchup of the second round, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Milwaukee Bucks are up against the Brooklyn Nets.

The Brooklyn Nets have the best attack in the NBA this season, so much so that they have hardly missed the injured James Harden in their semi-final series so far. The Nets posted a 39-point win in Game 2 to take a commanding 2-0 lead.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks have struggled in offense, while Irving and Kevin Durant have toyed with them at the other end of the court in the first two games. The Bucks have seen underwhelming shooting performances from their roster and are due a comeback before it gets too late. However, the Brooklyn Nets are likely to take this series 4-2.

Atlanta Hawks vs Philadelphia 76ers

Prediction: 76ers to win 4-3.

Trae Young od the Atlanta Hawks during NBA playoffs round 1

The Atlanta Hawks riding on Trae Young’s magic have taken an early lead, with NBA MVP contender Joel Embiid dealing with injury. The Philadelphia 76ers trailed by 26 points at the end of the third quarter, but despite a late fightback, they fell short by four points.

A slow start, underwhelming shooting from the free-throw line and the likes of John Collins and Trae Young being in prolific form means the Philadelphia 76ers could suffer an upset. But with Tobias Harris in top form, Embiid almost back to full fitness and Ben Simmons enjoying an efficient shooting night in Game 1, the 76ers could win four of the next six games and take the series.

Western Conference

LA Clippers vs Utah Jazz

Prediction: Utah Jazz to win 4-3.

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George of the LA Clippers are up against Utah Jazz.

The LA Clippers survived a brilliant performance from Luka Doncic as Kawhi Leonard found form in the last two games to take a thrilling Round 1 tussle against the Dallas Mavericks in seven games.

Now, they are up against the Utah Jazz, who topped the Western Conference standings during the regular season and are the favorites to make it to the finals from the West.

Donovan Mitchell is back in top form, while Rudy Gobert is a shoo-in for the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award. The same can be said for Jordan Clarkson and the Sixth Man of the Year award.

The LA Clippers will need to improve defensively and are expected to provide a lot of resistance to the Utah Jazz. Despite Kawhi Leonard likely to deliver the goods yet again, the Clippers could emerge on the wrong end of another NBA playoff series going the distance.

Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns

Prediction: Suns to win 4-1.

The Denver Nuggets had a similar NBA first-round experience as the LA Clippers. They were up against a Portland Trail Blazers team that had Damian Lillard firing on all cylinders. However, monstrous performances from Nikola Jokic saw them through to the next round of the NBA playoffs.

Against the Phoenix Suns, the Nuggets will start as the underdogs, considering Devin Booker’s heroics and Chris Paul looking back to his very best. The Phoenix Suns won the opening game comfortably, with as many as four players scoring at least 20 points.

The Phoenix Suns, who eliminated the defending NBA champions LA Lakers in Round 1, could wrap up this semi-final series in five games.

