2021 NBA Playoffs: Round 2 dates, schedule, match-ups, and predictions

The 2021 NBA playoffs round 1 are fast coming to an end, with seven of the eight Conference semi-finalists having booked their spots. The Dallas Mavericks will play game 6 against the LA Clippers in a highly enthralling series in which they are currently leading 3-2. The winners of the series will take on NBA Western Conference seed 1 Utah Jazz, who overcame the Memphis Grizzlies five games earlier.

With the first match of the Conference semifinals scheduled to tip off on June 6th, we look at the round 2 playoffs schedule, along with predictions for each of the series.

NBA 2021 Playoffs round 2: Schedule, match-ups and predictions

The biggest story that came out of the NBA playoffs round 1 was that the defending champions LA Lakers were knocked out by the Phoenix Suns 4-2.

In this article we look at the schedule for the conference semifinals, although the NBA has till date only released the TV schedule for game 1 for most fixtures. The following matchups are scheduled for round 2 of the playoffs:

Eastern Conference

Brooklyn Nets

Philadelphia 76ers (1) vs. Atlanta Hawks (5)

Game 1: Sunday, June 6 | Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1 ET, ABC

Prediction

The Philadelphia 76ers are sweating on the fitness of their star man and NBA MVP contender Joel Embiid. The Atlanta Hawks were hugely impressive against the New York Knicks, with Trae Young producing some magical performances. Regardless, the 76ers are the favorites to win this one, especially if Embiid can stay fit for a majority of the series.

Brooklyn Nets (2) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (3)

Game 1: Saturday, June 5 | Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 7:30 ET, TNT

Game 2: Monday, June 7 | Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 7:30 ET, TNT

Prediction

The Brooklyn Nets have three of the best offensive players in the league. The Milwaukee Bucks have three of the best two-way players in the league. In what is expected to be a highly-entertaining series, some of the best NBA stars will go head-to-head. The Brooklyn Nets start as favorites, although the Milwaukee Bucks also believe they can qualify for the conference finals this year.

Western Conference

Utah Jazz

Utah Jazz (1) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (4)/Dallas Mavericks (5)

Game 1: Date TBD | LAC/DAL at Utah, TBD

The Utah Jazz have been flawless throughout much of the 2020-21 NBA season, and are the favorites to make it to the conference finals. Both the Mavericks and the LA Clippers could pose a serious challenge, with Luka Doncic producing some of his best basketball games this season. Meanwhile, the LA Clippers are more astute defensively, but both teams will be second favorites against the Jazz.

Phoenix Suns (2) vs. Denver Nuggets (3)

Game 1: Monday, June 7 | Denver at Phoenix, 10 ET, TNT

The Phoenix Suns had their injury worries but came up trumps against the defending champions comfortably in the end. The Denver Nuggets were without Jamal Murray, but Nikola Jokic was a tank against Lillard’s Portland Trail Blazers. The Phoenix Suns are the clear favorites, although this is another interesting matchup that might go either way.

