2021 NBA Summer League Schedule: Venue, match-ups, and what to expect 

The NBA Summer League is always a great opportunity for players and franchises alike prior to the regular season beginning. It can be the gateway for unsigned free agents to earn a contract for the campaign and gives organizations the chance to survey their rookies.

Since the tournament was canceled last year, the reigning champions are the Memphis Grizzlies, with forward Brandon Clarke winning the 2019 MVP award.

Now that the coronavirus is better controlled, the NBA Summer League is set to return to Las Vegas and begin on the 8th of August. In this article, we will run down all that you need to know about the tournament.

2021 NBA Summer League Schedule: What to expect from the return of the offseason tournament

Memphis Grizzlies star Brandon Clarke won the NBA Summer League MVP in 2019

Helping rookies make the transition into the league and giving free agents and other fringe players the chance to impress team executives is what makes the NBA Summer League so special.

In 2021, the tournament returns to Las Vegas and will run from the 8th of August until the 17th at both the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion. All 30 teams will be competing, with all 75 games broadcast on ESPN or on NBA TV.

Each side will play five games across the ten days, with the championship game taking place between the two teams that have the best record after four contests on the 17th of August at 9PM ET.

WE. ARE. BACK.



MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2021 will take place August 8-17 in Las Vegas.

#NBASummer pic.twitter.com/e66gOZNBJ1 — NBA Summer League (@NBASummerLeague) May 19, 2021

Teams around the league have already started building their rosters for the NBA Summer League, with former undrafted prospects and overseas players being brought onboard. However, full squad lists have not yet been announced, with the NBA Draft still to take place.

NBA TV will broadcast the tournament's opener at 4PM ET when the Atlanta Hawks take on the Boston Celtics.

Among the eight games on the first day of action are contests between the Detroit Pistons and Oklahoma City Thunder (who hold the 1st and 6th overall picks in the draft) and between the Houston Rockets and Cleveland Cavaliers (who hold the 2nd and 3rd selections).

Highlighting the second day of action is a matchup between newly-crowned NBA champions the Milwaukee Bucks and Western Conference finalists the LA Clippers at 9PM ET. There will also be a battle between the 2019 NBA Summer League victors Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets at 5PM ET on ESPN2.

10 Days. 75 Games. All 30 NBA Teams. The NBA Summer League 2021 schedule has been released!



Schedule: https://t.co/c4KQ6PaxhZ



Tix: https://t.co/WyoL2ViCOB



Michelob ULTRA Courtside: https://t.co/gvIA16L7Ml#NBASummer pic.twitter.com/vAsWaYByEY — NBA Summer League (@NBASummerLeague) July 28, 2021

Due to the sheer volume of games taking place in such a short time, there will be plenty of daily action for NBA fans to enjoy. Those wishing to take an early look at what their team's draftees can offer in the forthcoming season will be very keen to tune in. No day between the start and culmination of the tournament will have fewer than six games to watch.

The full schedule can be viewed here.

Edited by Rohit Mishra