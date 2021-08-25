2021 Paralympics Wheelchair Basketball schedule: Looking at the fixtures for all the teams

Yet again, Team USA are the team to beat in the men's 2021 Paralympics Wheelchair Basketball tournament.

Taking place in both the Musashino Forest Sports Plaza and Ariake Arena for group stage rounds and Finals, the contest will run from the 25th of August until the 5th of September. In the men's tournament, Team USA will be joined by 11 other countries.

It’s time for some hoops 🏀



Built for #Tokyo2020 Ariake Arena hosts #WheelchairBasketball



Originally a rehabilitation activity for injured war veterans, #WheelchairBasketball is now one of the most popular sports in the #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/LA5v7u1DiC — #Tokyo2020 (@Tokyo2020) August 25, 2021

In this article, we will run down the fixture lists for all the teams involved in this summer's Paralympics Wheelchair Basketball tournament.

What is the schedule for the 2021 Paralympics Wheelchair Basketball tournament?

2016 Rio Paralympics Wheelchair Basketball final

The 2021 Paralympics Basketball schedule tipped off for the men's tournament on Wednesday, with Spain defeating South Korea 65-53. Asier Garcia led the Spaniards with 18 points, while Jordi Ruiz and Alejandro Zarzuela both tallied up 16 points each.

Spain and South Korea are in Group A, alongside Canada, Turkey, Colombia and tournament hosts Japan.

Canada won the Wheelchair Basketball World Championships in 2006. They are also the most successful team in this group at the Paralympics with three gold medals and a silver since 2000, their latest coming at the 2012 London Games.

Spain are also among the favorites to progress into the quarter-finals, having picked up a silver in Rio five years ago.

Group A fixtures Date Time Venue Canada vs Spain 25/08/2021 11:15 AM JST, 7:45AM IST, 10:15 PM ET Ariake Arena South Korea vs Turkey 25/08/2021 5:00 PM JST, 1:30 PM IST, 4:00 AM ET Musashino Forest Sport Plaza Colombia vs Japan 25/08/2021 8:30 PM JST, 5:00 PM IST, 7:30 AM ET Musashino Forest Sport Plaza Turkey vs Canada 26/08/2021 11:15 AM JST, 7:45 AM IST, 10:15PM ET Musashino Forest Sport Plaza Spain vs Colombia 26/08/2021 2:45 PM JST, 11:15 AM IST, 1:45 AM ET Ariake Arena Japan vs South Korea 26/08/2021 8:30 PM JST, 5:00 PM IST, 7:30 AM ET Ariake Arena Turkey vs Spain 27/08/2021 9:00 AM JST, 5:30 AM IST, 8:00 PM ET Ariake Arena Japan vs Canada 27/08/2021 2:45 PM JST, 11:15 AM IST, 1:45 AM ET

Ariake Arena South Korea vs Colombia 27/08/2021 8:30 PM JST, 5:00 PM IST, 7:30 AM ET Musashino Forest Sport Plaza

Colombia vs Turkey 28/08/2021 11:15 AM JST, 7:45 AM IST, 10:15PM ET Musashino Forest Sport Plaza Canada vs South Korea 28/08/2021 5:00 PM JST, 1:30 PM IST, 4:00 AM ET Ariake Arena Spain vs Japan 28/08/2021 8:30 PM JST, 5:00 PM IST, 7:30 AM ET Ariake Arena Colombia vs Canada 29/08/2021 9:00 AM JST, 5:30 AM IST, 8:00 PM ET Ariake Arena Turkey vs Japan 29/08/2021 2:45 PM JST, 11:15 AM IST, 1:45 AM ET Ariake Arena

Over in Group B, there are three of the most successful teams in Paralympics Wheelchair Basketball history. Team USA are tournament favorites, but they will also have to face Australia and the UK, both of whom are regularly among the medals, with Germany, Algeria and Iran rounding out the group.

Team USA begin their quest to defend their gold medal in Rio against Germany on Thursday. The game will take place at 9AM local time in Japan but at 8PM ET on Wednesday evening in America.

The group stage games will take place up until Tuesday, the 31st of August. Besides Spain and South Korea, every team will play a game every day up until then with a marquee fixture happening on Monday when the UK takes on Australia which could prove decisive in Group B.

Group B Fixtures Date Time Venue USA vs Germany 26/08/2021 9:00 AM JST, 5:30 AM IST, 8:00 PM ET Ariake Arena UK vs Algeria 26/08/2021 2:45 PM JST, 11:15 AM IST, 1:45 AM ET Ariake Arena Australia vs Iran 26/08/2021 2:45 PM JST, 11:15 AM IST, 1:45 AM ET Musashino Forest Sport Plaza Algeria vs Australia 27/08/2021 9:00 AM JST, 5:30 AM IST, 8:00 PM ET Musashino Forest Sport Plaza Germany vs UK 27/08/2021 2:45 PM JST, 11:15 AM IST, 1:45 AM ET Musashino Forest Sport Plaza Iran vs USA 27/08/2021 5:00 PM JST, 1:30 PM IST, 4:00 AM ET Ariake Arena Australia vs Germany 28/08/2021 11:15 AM JST, 7:45 AM IST, 10:15 PM ET Ariake Arena Algeria vs Iran 28/08/2021 2:45 PM JST, 11:15 AM IST, 1:45 AM ET Musashino Forest Sport Plaza UK vs USA 28/08/2021 5:00 PM JST, 1:30 PM IST, 4:00 AM ET Musashino Forest Sport Plaza Iran vs UK 29/08/2021 9:00 AM JST, 5:30 AM IST, 8:00 PM ET Musashino Forest Sport Plaza Germany vs Algeria 29/08/2021 2:45 PM JST, 11:15 AM IST, 1:45 AM ET Ariake Arena USA vs Australia 29/08/2021 2:45 PM JST, 11:15 AM IST, 1:45 AM ET Musashino Forest Sport Plaza Germany vs Iran 30/08/2021 11:15 AM JST, 7:45 AM IST, 10:15 PM ET Ariake Arena Australia vs UK 30/08/2021 5:00 PM JST, 1:30 PM IST, 4:00 AM ET Ariake Arena Algeria vs USA 30/08/2021 8:00 PM JST, 4:30 PM IST, 7:00 AM ET Ariake Arena

After the group stage is complete, the Paralympics Wheelchair Basketball tournament will begin its knockout rounds. Quarter-finals will be played on Wednesday, 1st of September before the semi-finals two days later with the final taking place at 12:15 PM JST on Sunday, 5th of September.

The U.S. Paralympic men’s wheelchair basketball team will be wearing the same uniform as the men's @usabasketball Olympic team 🏀 #TokyoParalympics



(📸 IG/steveserio11, @NWBA) pic.twitter.com/0FpefaXxl4 — #TokyoParalympics (@NBCOlympics) August 19, 2021

Edited by Rohit Mishra