2021 Paralympics Wheelchair Basketball schedule: Looking at the fixtures for all the teams

After Spain triumphed over South Korea in the opening game of the 2021 Paralympics Wheelchair Basketball schedule in Tokyo, we take a look at the remaining fixtures as Team USA seeks to defend their gold medal.
Taking place in both the Musashino Forest Sports Plaza and Ariake Arena for group stage rounds and Finals, the contest will run from the 25th of August until the 5th of September. In the men's tournament, Team USA will be joined by 11 other countries.
In this article, we will run down the fixture lists for all the teams involved in this summer's Paralympics Wheelchair Basketball tournament.
What is the schedule for the 2021 Paralympics Wheelchair Basketball tournament?
The 2021 Paralympics Basketball schedule tipped off for the men's tournament on Wednesday, with Spain defeating South Korea 65-53. Asier Garcia led the Spaniards with 18 points, while Jordi Ruiz and Alejandro Zarzuela both tallied up 16 points each.
Spain and South Korea are in Group A, alongside Canada, Turkey, Colombia and tournament hosts Japan.
Canada won the Wheelchair Basketball World Championships in 2006. They are also the most successful team in this group at the Paralympics with three gold medals and a silver since 2000, their latest coming at the 2012 London Games.
Spain are also among the favorites to progress into the quarter-finals, having picked up a silver in Rio five years ago.
Group A fixtures
Date
Time
Venue
Canada vs Spain
25/08/2021
11:15 AM JST, 7:45AM IST, 10:15 PM ET
Ariake Arena
South Korea vs Turkey
25/08/2021
5:00 PM JST, 1:30 PM IST, 4:00 AM ET
Musashino Forest Sport Plaza
Colombia vs Japan
25/08/2021
8:30 PM JST, 5:00 PM IST, 7:30 AM ET
Musashino Forest Sport Plaza
Turkey vs Canada
26/08/2021
11:15 AM JST, 7:45 AM IST, 10:15PM ET
Musashino Forest Sport Plaza
Spain vs Colombia
26/08/2021
2:45 PM JST, 11:15 AM IST, 1:45 AM ET
Ariake Arena
Japan vs South Korea
26/08/2021
8:30 PM JST, 5:00 PM IST, 7:30 AM ET
Ariake Arena
Turkey vs Spain
27/08/2021
9:00 AM JST, 5:30 AM IST, 8:00 PM ET
Ariake Arena
Japan vs Canada
27/08/2021
2:45 PM JST, 11:15 AM IST, 1:45 AM ET
Ariake Arena
South Korea vs Colombia
27/08/2021
8:30 PM JST, 5:00 PM IST, 7:30 AM ET
Musashino Forest Sport Plaza
Colombia vs Turkey
28/08/2021
11:15 AM JST, 7:45 AM IST, 10:15PM ET
Musashino Forest Sport Plaza
Canada vs South Korea
28/08/2021
5:00 PM JST, 1:30 PM IST, 4:00 AM ET
Ariake Arena
Spain vs Japan
28/08/2021
8:30 PM JST, 5:00 PM IST, 7:30 AM ET
Ariake Arena
Colombia vs Canada
29/08/2021
9:00 AM JST, 5:30 AM IST, 8:00 PM ET
Ariake Arena
Turkey vs Japan
29/08/2021
2:45 PM JST, 11:15 AM IST, 1:45 AM ET
Ariake Arena
Over in Group B, there are three of the most successful teams in Paralympics Wheelchair Basketball history. Team USA are tournament favorites, but they will also have to face Australia and the UK, both of whom are regularly among the medals, with Germany, Algeria and Iran rounding out the group.
Team USA begin their quest to defend their gold medal in Rio against Germany on Thursday. The game will take place at 9AM local time in Japan but at 8PM ET on Wednesday evening in America.
The group stage games will take place up until Tuesday, the 31st of August. Besides Spain and South Korea, every team will play a game every day up until then with a marquee fixture happening on Monday when the UK takes on Australia which could prove decisive in Group B.
Group B Fixtures
Date
Time
Venue
USA vs Germany
26/08/2021
9:00 AM JST, 5:30 AM IST, 8:00 PM ET
Ariake Arena
UK vs Algeria
26/08/2021
2:45 PM JST, 11:15 AM IST, 1:45 AM ET
Ariake Arena
Australia vs Iran
26/08/2021
2:45 PM JST, 11:15 AM IST, 1:45 AM ET
Musashino Forest Sport Plaza
Algeria vs Australia
27/08/2021
9:00 AM JST, 5:30 AM IST, 8:00 PM ET
Musashino Forest Sport Plaza
Germany vs UK
27/08/2021
2:45 PM JST, 11:15 AM IST, 1:45 AM ET
Musashino Forest Sport Plaza
Iran vs USA
27/08/2021
5:00 PM JST, 1:30 PM IST, 4:00 AM ET
Ariake Arena
Australia vs Germany
28/08/2021
11:15 AM JST, 7:45 AM IST, 10:15 PM ET
Ariake Arena
Algeria vs Iran
28/08/2021
2:45 PM JST, 11:15 AM IST, 1:45 AM ET
Musashino Forest Sport Plaza
UK vs USA
28/08/2021
5:00 PM JST, 1:30 PM IST, 4:00 AM ET
Musashino Forest Sport Plaza
Iran vs UK
29/08/2021
9:00 AM JST, 5:30 AM IST, 8:00 PM ET
Musashino Forest Sport Plaza
Germany vs Algeria
29/08/2021
2:45 PM JST, 11:15 AM IST, 1:45 AM ET
Ariake Arena
USA vs Australia
29/08/2021
2:45 PM JST, 11:15 AM IST, 1:45 AM ET
Musashino Forest Sport Plaza
Germany vs Iran
30/08/2021
11:15 AM JST, 7:45 AM IST, 10:15 PM ET
Ariake Arena
Australia vs UK
30/08/2021
5:00 PM JST, 1:30 PM IST, 4:00 AM ET
Ariake Arena
Algeria vs USA
30/08/2021
8:00 PM JST, 4:30 PM IST, 7:00 AM ET
Ariake Arena
After the group stage is complete, the Paralympics Wheelchair Basketball tournament will begin its knockout rounds. Quarter-finals will be played on Wednesday, 1st of September before the semi-finals two days later with the final taking place at 12:15 PM JST on Sunday, 5th of September.