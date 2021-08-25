Create
2021 Paralympics Wheelchair Basketball schedule: Looking at the fixtures for all the teams

Team USA won gold at the 2016 Rio Paralympics
Miles Lockhart
ANALYST
Modified Aug 25, 2021, 02:23 PM ET

25 mins ago

Feature

Yet again, Team USA are the team to beat in the men's 2021 Paralympics Wheelchair Basketball tournament.

Taking place in both the Musashino Forest Sports Plaza and Ariake Arena for group stage rounds and Finals, the contest will run from the 25th of August until the 5th of September. In the men's tournament, Team USA will be joined by 11 other countries.

In this article, we will run down the fixture lists for all the teams involved in this summer's Paralympics Wheelchair Basketball tournament.

What is the schedule for the 2021 Paralympics Wheelchair Basketball tournament?

2016 Rio Paralympics Wheelchair Basketball final
The 2021 Paralympics Basketball schedule tipped off for the men's tournament on Wednesday, with Spain defeating South Korea 65-53. Asier Garcia led the Spaniards with 18 points, while Jordi Ruiz and Alejandro Zarzuela both tallied up 16 points each.

Spain and South Korea are in Group A, alongside Canada, Turkey, Colombia and tournament hosts Japan.

Canada won the Wheelchair Basketball World Championships in 2006. They are also the most successful team in this group at the Paralympics with three gold medals and a silver since 2000, their latest coming at the 2012 London Games.

Spain are also among the favorites to progress into the quarter-finals, having picked up a silver in Rio five years ago.

Group A fixturesDateTimeVenue
Canada vs Spain25/08/202111:15 AM JST, 7:45AM IST, 10:15 PM ETAriake Arena
South Korea vs Turkey25/08/20215:00 PM JST, 1:30 PM IST, 4:00 AM ETMusashino Forest Sport Plaza
Colombia vs Japan25/08/20218:30 PM JST, 5:00 PM IST, 7:30 AM ETMusashino Forest Sport Plaza
Turkey vs Canada26/08/202111:15 AM JST, 7:45 AM IST, 10:15PM ETMusashino Forest Sport Plaza
Spain vs Colombia26/08/20212:45 PM JST, 11:15 AM IST, 1:45 AM ETAriake Arena
Japan vs South Korea26/08/20218:30 PM JST, 5:00 PM IST, 7:30 AM ETAriake Arena
Turkey vs Spain27/08/20219:00 AM JST, 5:30 AM IST, 8:00 PM ET Ariake Arena
Japan vs Canada27/08/20212:45 PM JST, 11:15 AM IST, 1:45 AM ET
Ariake Arena
South Korea vs Colombia27/08/20218:30 PM JST, 5:00 PM IST, 7:30 AM ETMusashino Forest Sport Plaza
Colombia vs Turkey 28/08/202111:15 AM JST, 7:45 AM IST, 10:15PM ETMusashino Forest Sport Plaza
Canada vs South Korea28/08/20215:00 PM JST, 1:30 PM IST, 4:00 AM ETAriake Arena
Spain vs Japan28/08/20218:30 PM JST, 5:00 PM IST, 7:30 AM ETAriake Arena
Colombia vs Canada 29/08/20219:00 AM JST, 5:30 AM IST, 8:00 PM ETAriake Arena
Turkey vs Japan29/08/20212:45 PM JST, 11:15 AM IST, 1:45 AM ETAriake Arena

Over in Group B, there are three of the most successful teams in Paralympics Wheelchair Basketball history. Team USA are tournament favorites, but they will also have to face Australia and the UK, both of whom are regularly among the medals, with Germany, Algeria and Iran rounding out the group.

Team USA begin their quest to defend their gold medal in Rio against Germany on Thursday. The game will take place at 9AM local time in Japan but at 8PM ET on Wednesday evening in America.

The group stage games will take place up until Tuesday, the 31st of August. Besides Spain and South Korea, every team will play a game every day up until then with a marquee fixture happening on Monday when the UK takes on Australia which could prove decisive in Group B.

Group B FixturesDate Time Venue 
USA vs Germany26/08/20219:00 AM JST, 5:30 AM IST, 8:00 PM ETAriake Arena
UK vs Algeria26/08/20212:45 PM JST, 11:15 AM IST, 1:45 AM ETAriake Arena
Australia vs Iran26/08/20212:45 PM JST, 11:15 AM IST, 1:45 AM ETMusashino Forest Sport Plaza
Algeria vs Australia27/08/20219:00 AM JST, 5:30 AM IST, 8:00 PM ETMusashino Forest Sport Plaza
Germany vs UK27/08/20212:45 PM JST, 11:15 AM IST, 1:45 AM ETMusashino Forest Sport Plaza
Iran vs USA27/08/20215:00 PM JST, 1:30 PM IST, 4:00 AM ETAriake Arena
Australia vs Germany28/08/202111:15 AM JST, 7:45 AM IST, 10:15 PM ETAriake Arena
Algeria vs Iran28/08/20212:45 PM JST, 11:15 AM IST, 1:45 AM ETMusashino Forest Sport Plaza
UK vs USA28/08/20215:00 PM JST, 1:30 PM IST, 4:00 AM ETMusashino Forest Sport Plaza
Iran vs UK29/08/20219:00 AM JST, 5:30 AM IST, 8:00 PM ETMusashino Forest Sport Plaza
Germany vs Algeria29/08/20212:45 PM JST, 11:15 AM IST, 1:45 AM ETAriake Arena
USA vs Australia29/08/2021 2:45 PM JST, 11:15 AM IST, 1:45 AM ET Musashino Forest Sport Plaza
Germany vs Iran30/08/202111:15 AM JST, 7:45 AM IST, 10:15 PM ETAriake Arena
Australia vs UK30/08/20215:00 PM JST, 1:30 PM IST, 4:00 AM ETAriake Arena
Algeria vs USA30/08/20218:00 PM JST, 4:30 PM IST, 7:00 AM ETAriake Arena

After the group stage is complete, the Paralympics Wheelchair Basketball tournament will begin its knockout rounds. Quarter-finals will be played on Wednesday, 1st of September before the semi-finals two days later with the final taking place at 12:15 PM JST on Sunday, 5th of September.

Edited by Rohit Mishra
