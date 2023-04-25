With a shocking 0-2 deficit, Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors made sure things went right on their home floor. The defending champions evened up the series with a nerve-wracking 126-125 victory over the already over-achieving Sacramento Kings.

The Los Angeles Lakers scored a blowout win against the second-seeded Memphis Grizzlies to take a 2-1 lead in their own series. As such, fans and experts are hoping that the Western Conference semifinals will feature Stephen Curry and LeBron James facing off.

Given up as dead a few days ago, the Warriors made sure to bank on their vast playoff experience to score a much-needed victory. They had to overcome two straight losses in Sacramento and a Draymond Green suspension before that all-important game three in their best-of-seven series.

Consequently, the Warriors avoided an insurmountable 0-3 hole that no team in the NBA has ever overcome. With their second straight victory, the sixth-seeded Warriors evened up the series and seized momentum heading into the pivotal game five back in the Kings’ turf.

A breakthrough game five road win, which has been a rarity for the Warriors this season, will seal the deal for the Warriors provided they avoid a home loss. Armed with their impeccable playoff run with at least one road victory in each of their NBA playoff series since 2015, winning on the road is a not-so-remote possibility after all.

A game-four victory for LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers over the Grizzlies, on the other hand, will make the dream matchup against the Warriors one win away from coming to fruition.

Riding on the momentum of a decisive game-three win over the second-seeded Memphis Grizzlies and a possible suspension of one of its rival’s key players, the Lakers could seize a 3-1 series lead.

Will Stephen Curry and LeBron James face-off in the semifinals?

A first-round conquest of their respective opponents would definitely turn heads. It could make the Western Conference semifinals the most intriguing and most popular matchup in the association.

The explosive series will be their fifth against each other, if ever. Stephen Curry has an edge of 3-1 in their four straight championship battles.

However, LeBron has the edge in their head-to-head matchup this current season at 3-1. The two future hall-of-famers have been tied at 10-10 in 20 games against each other over all in their careers so far.

However, the Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings will definitely not go down without a fight being the higher seeded teams.

Both teams will want to play the spoilers’ role and deny NBA fans of the blockbuster Stephen Curry-LeBron James swansong. Instead, we could see the Western Conference semifinals turn into a Morant versus Fox show.

