2022 NBA Trade Deadline: Ranking the 5 best trades across the league

The NBA trade deadline ended a few hours ago, with almost every team in the league scampering with last-ditch efforts to improve, salvage or prepare for the future. While some trades have been everyday drama for the past few weeks, a few others seemingly came out of the blue.

As teams sort through the debris of a crazy trade deadline, there are a few exchanges that stand out. Such deals could involve a superstar or a starter. However, the bottom line is they should help the team get closer to this season’s championship or any title aspirations down the line.

Here’s a ranking of the best exchanges since the wild trade deadline expired.

5 NBA trades that should benefit the team and the player

#5 Boston Celtics acquire Derrick White

Derrick White will make the Boston Celtics a better defensive team

The Boston Celtics sent Josh Richardson, Romeo Langford and a 2022 first-round pick for Derrick White. Brad Stevens engineered a not-so-glamorous move, one that should help the Celtics’ push for the playoffs and get them below the luxury tax.

White, along with first-time All-Star Dejounte Murray, formed part of the San Antonio Spurs’ exciting backcourt. The 27-year-old’s game does not stand out, but like most homegrown Spurs players, he is a pro’s pro. He is a proven leader who gets the job done on both ends of the floor.

The combo guard is one of the best in the NBA in drawing charges. He is also sneaky good on offense. His presence will make the Boston Celtics an even better defensive team.

White’s size and versatility will allow head coach Ime Udoka to play a small-ball lineup, with superstar Jayson Tatum playing power forward and White playing the two-guard.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Celtics are trading Josh Richardson, Romeo Langford and a first-round pick to the Spurs for Derrick White, per @ChrisBHaynes Celtics are trading Josh Richardson, Romeo Langford and a first-round pick to the Spurs for Derrick White, per @ChrisBHaynes https://t.co/BlEf8wM5kK

Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart have played with White before while donning Team USA jerseys. The transition should be smooth, as the former Spurs star also played for Udoka previously.

#4 Milwaukee Bucks acquire Serge Ibaka

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Serge Ibaka are now teammates playing for the Milwaukee Bucks [Photo: NBA.com Canada]

It is well-chronicled that the Milwaukee Bucks have been looking for a versatile big man who can handle both center and power forward spots. The Serge Ibaka trade nails it for them. While Ibaka is not the athlete and intimidating blocker he once was in his career, he remains a solid defender who can shoot from the outside.

Serge Ibaka returned this season after a lengthy stint on the injury list. In limited minutes with the LA Clippers this season, he has averaged 6.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and .7 blocks. He can spell both Bobby Portis and Giannis Antetokounmpo from time to time.

The 32-year-old forward/center is a proven winner in the NBA’s biggest stage, having played a significant role for the 2019 champion Toronto Raptors. He has played in 146 playoff games, with stellar averages of 11 points, 6.5 rebounds and two blocks.

Also Read Article Continues below

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh