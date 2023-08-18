2023-24 NBA season: List of all MLK Day games | Date, time and more

With the NBA 2023-24 season calendar laid out, fans are marking their calendars and preparing themselves for a new season.

Naturally, one of the biggest days in the season will be MLK Day, as has been the case every year since 1986. January 16th has become one of the most celebrated days in the NBA calendar and is in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

Franchises from the two cities most closely associated with Martin Luther King Jr., Atlanta and Memphis, have games scheduled for this year's showpiece. Here is a look at all the games that shall be nationally televised on January 16th, 2024.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

MLK Day games in the 2023-24 NBA season

James Harden's Sixers face his former team, the Rockets on MLK Day

#4. San Antonio Spurs at Atlanta Hawks

Victor Wembanyama will likely get his first piece of MLK day action at Dr. King's birthplace in a 3:30 pm ET tip-off. The French phenom would likely have had some NBA action and settled into the game, making it an exciting watch for the big holiday. The game is set to be covered by TNT, so scrutiny by big men alumnus Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley is also set to follow Wemby for his first MLK day.

#3. Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles Lakers

The fixture that saw King James top the NBA's scoring charts is set to feature on national television for MLK Day. The young, fun Thunder team will look to take the next step toward contention after their rebuild this season, and this could prove to be a crucial Western Conference tie come January. The game shall tip off at 10:30 p.m. and will conclude the festive procession of nationally televised games.

#2. Houston Rockets at Philadelphia 76ers

This game has a possibility of going in two different directions on MLK Day - either we will witness a face-off between two of James Harden's former franchises or a matchup between Harden's current home and the franchise that made him a star.

The trade situation surrounding Harden shall decide which direction. With the star guard making his intentions of leaving very clear, a trade might just materialize before tip-off at 1 p.m. on the 16th of January.

#1. Golden State Warriors at Memphis Grizzlies

At 6 p.m., the two Western Conference contenders shall lock horns in what promises to be a thriller. The upstart Grizzlies had a run against the Warriors in the Playoffs only to be mauled by the veterans. Keeping that in mind, the Grizzlies will be looking to fight back in a tie that might just become a Playoff regular for the upcoming seasons.

Martin Luther King Day certainly promises a treat to NBA fans, and the tradition is bound to carry into the 2023-24 season too.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)