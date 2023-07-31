2023 FIBA World Cup profiles: Italy

The Italian national basketball team enters the 2023 FIBA World Cup with high hopes after going 8-2 during European qualifications. The Azzurri, who finished eighth in the 2022 EuroBaskets, beat Spain and Ukraine in the 2023 qualification games.

Italy led all of Europe in scoring during qualification, at 88.1 points a game.

Italy's World Cup roster is expected to be similar to their EuroBaskets team. Nine of the 16 players invited to the Italians' training camp played for the national team last summer. However, the Azzurri have not recently fared well in World Cup Competitions.

The Italians finished 10th in the 2019 event, which marked the first time they qualified for the World Cup since 2006.

Italy are in Group A of the 2023 FIBA World Cup

Italy is 10th in the FIBA World Rankings and was drawn into Group A. They are paired with the No. 23 Dominican Republic, No. 40 Philippines, and No.41 Angola.

Italy will play all its group World Cup games in Manila, Philippines (Aug. 25-29) and will start the competition against Angola, who they beat by 30 in 2019. Next is the Dominican Republic, who they defeated 79-59 in 2021. They close their trio of games against the Philippines. Italy is 3-0 all-time versus the hosts, with all victories by at least 30 points.

Before heading to the Philippines, Italy will play several exhibition contests. They will face Turkey in the Trentino Cup on August 4 and then either China or Cape Verde on August 5. They also have upcoming friendlies against Serbia, Greece, Puerto Rico, and New Zealand.

Italian Players to Watch in the 2023 FIBA World Cup

#1, Simone Fontecchio

Simone Fontecchio is one of the best shooters in Europe. However, the 6-7 forward struggled in his rookie season with the Utah Jazz. Fontecchio averaged 6.3 points on 36.7% shooting from the field and 33% from the 3-point line last year. He did play better after the all-star break.

#2, Nicolo Melli

Nicolo Melli is a veteran European player who spent two seasons in the NBA with the New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks. The 32-year-old big man played for Olimpia Milano this past season. He averaged 8.5 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 54.2% from the field in 75 appearances across all competitions for the Italian club.

#3, Nico Mannion

Nico Mannion was one of the young stars of the European Qualification process. The 22-year-old, former NBA second-round draft pick, led the Italians with 15 points on 40% shooting from the field while draining 2.2 treys a game at a 40% clip. He topped the 20-point mark in three of his eight appearances, pouring in 28 points against Ukraine in the second round of the qualification.

Mannion played collegiately at the University of Arizona and appeared in 30 games for the Golden State Warriors during the 2000-21 campaign. He has been in Europe ever since, besides playing in the NBA Summer League, as he did this year for Milwaukee.

#4, Alessandro Pajola

Alessandro Pajola is one of several point guards trying to secure a spot on the World Cup team. The 23-year-old is not much of an offensive threat though he possesses tight handles and is a pesky defender. Pajola plays professionally for Virtus Bologna.

#5, Marco Spissu

Like Mannion, Marco Spissu was one of the stars of the European qualification. The 28-year-old point guard compiled 12 points and 5.7 assists with a shooting slash line of .538/.514/.750. Spissu, who scored in double-figures in five of his seven Euro qualifying appearances, plays professionally for Italian Club Umana Reyer Venezia.

