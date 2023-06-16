2023 NBA Draft: 3 players that might get drafted higher than they should be

The NBA draft is set to take place on June 22 in Chicago. Hundreds of young hopefuls will be hoping to hear their name called on draft night, as they look to take the next step in the basketball journey.

Unfortunately, only 58 players will hear their names called, as both the Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers have forfeited second-round picks.

Still, for those that do hear their names called, it will be the culmination of over a decade of hard work and sacrifice. For fans, each new player will be another potential star entering the league. However, there are usually some selections that catch us off guard.

Here are three players who could be drafted higher than they should be.

#1 - Noah Clowney, Alabama

Most mock drafts have Noah Clowney being selected in the latter stages of the first round. However, at 6'10'' with a solid defensive reputation and potential as a pick-and-pop threat, teams could look to select Clowney in the late teens.

Unfortunately, Clowney's game still needs to develop on the offensive end. As such, if the Crimson Tide product finds himself being selected in the late teens of the first round, he will probably be going too high.

Nevertheless, rebuilding teams are usually prone to drafting on potential and upside rather than what a player can provide in the short term. With Clowney's potential in mind, there is a chance we could see him drafted earlier than he probably should be.

#2 - Ben Sheppard, Belmont

Ben Sheppard appears to be the wildcard of this year's drafts. Some mocks have the sharpshooter going in the early part of the second round, while others view him in the early twenties.

Considering how Ben Sheppard shot 41.5% from deep last season, the Belmont is going to have plenty of suitors on draft night. Unfortunately, single-skill players have a firm ceiling in the NBA, as they become unplayable on the defensive end - so, Sheppard will need to rapidly add other nuances to his game once entering the NBA.

Still, there's a legitimate chance we see Sheppard get taken in the 15-22 range of the draft, as teams continue to place a heavy emphasis on perimeter scoring - especially when it's cost-controlled for multiple years.

#3 - James Nnaji, Barcelona

James Nnaji is certainly skilled, athletic and talented enough to enter the NBA this season. However, having only averaged 12 minutes of playing time for Barcelona, he's probably a year or two away from being a genuine impact maker at the NBA level.

With that being said, we should expect Nnaji to continue his development in Europe next season, or at least in the G League. While some mock drafts have James Nnaji going in the mid-to-late first round, it's more logical that he is picked up in the second round and either stashed abroad or placed on a two-way contract.

If James Nnaji is taken in the first round, he will likely be a project player that needs time to develop, and that is usually what second-round picks are for.

