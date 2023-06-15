2023 NBA Draft: 3 underrated pickups that teams can go for

The 2023 NBA draft is now less than a week away. Most NBA teams will have their big boards laid out and a list of targets they would like to acquire if they're still available when they're on the clock.

However, as always, there will be some players who are being underrated by scouting departments and coaching staff. We see it every year. There is always one or two players who were taken late in the first round, or early in the second, that end up contributing to their team at a high level.

As such, here are three underrated players who teams could look to select earlier in the 2023 NBA draft:

#1. Ben Sheppard, Belmont

Ben Sheppard is arguably the best shooter in this year's NBA draft. Currently, Sheppard is expected to go in the late-first round, having risen in mock draft projections and having impressed during his pre-draft workouts.

However, given his shooting ability (both off the catch and on the move), Sheppard could be a good pickup for any team outside of the lottery. Furthermore, at 6-foot-6, Sheppard has all the size necessary to develop into a reliable defender at the NBA level.

Sheppard played in 32 games for Belmont last season, averaging 18.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game while shooting 47.5% from the field and 41.5% from deep.

#2. Jett Howard, Michigan

Projected as a late-teens pick, Jett Howard projects to be a legitimate two-way threat if he makes good on his undoubted potential. During his time with the Michigan Wolverines, Howard displayed a three-level scoring ability, along with solid ball handling and decision-making.

Considering how multi-talented wings are so important in the modern NBA, Jett Howard could find himself being taken in the late NBA draft lottery. After all, if Howard can continue to improve and learns to use his size and wingspan on the defensive end, he could end up being viewed as one of the more complete players in this draft class.

Last season, Howard averaged 14.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2 assists per game while shooting 36.8% from the deep and 41.4% from the field. As such, it's clear that the Michigan product will need to work on his finishing and shot selection if he's going to make an impact in the NBA.

#3. Brandin Podziemski, Santa Clara

At 6'5'', Brandin Podziemski has legitimate size and has proven throughout this past collegiate season that he knows how to play at a high level. In 32 games for Santa Clara, Podziemski averaged 19.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists while shooting 48.3% from the field and 43.8% from deep.

For some reason, most mocks have Podziemski going in the mid-second round of the NBA draft, but given his scoring and rebounding ability, there will likely be some flirtatious glances from teams selecting in the 20s.

After all, if Podziemski can replicate part of his college form in the pros, he will be a high-level pickup to bolster someone's bench - especially during the regular season, where there is slightly less emphasis on defensive execution.

