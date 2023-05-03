2023 NBA Playoffs: 4 things to look out for in LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors, Game 2

The LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals will take place on Thursday.

The Lakers stole home court advantage by taking Game 1 on Tuesday and will look to take a 2-0 lead heading back to Los Angeles. The Warriors will look to even the series before they go on the road for Games 3 and 4.

A 2-0 deficit could spell trouble for the reigning champions, as they have struggled on the road all season long. However, they will take confidence from their first-round matchup against Sacramento, where they won Games 5 and 7 on the road.

Here are four things to look out for in Game 2 between the LA Lakers and Golden State Warriors:

#1. Whether the Golden State Warriors can make the most of home court advantage

Much of the focus has been on the Warriors' struggles on the road in the regular season, but the Dubs had a home record of 33-8 (which was amongst the very best in the NBA).

Giving up Game 1 to the Lakers was not ideal, but the champs will feel they can take Game 2 on their home floor.

The Lakers, though, have proven that they can go into opposing arenas and win, having done so against Memphis and now against the Warriors. Under the leadership of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, they will also back themselves to win in Game 2.

#2. Paint vs Perimeter

Anthony Davis being guarded by Draymond Green

Game 1 was a showcase of contrasting styles, with the LA Lakers' paint-oriented offense going up against the Golden State Warriors' perimeter shooting.

Both teams will feel good about the results as the Lakers shot 37/67 from 2 (55.2%) with most of those makes coming in the paint whereas the Warriors made 21/53 of their 3s (39.6%).

Both teams will look to adjust in Game 2 as they look to restrict their opponents from shooting from their comfort zone.

#3. Fatigue factor

Stephen Curry chasing after a loose ball

The Golden State Warriors are coming off a series against the young Sacramento Kings that went seven games. The Lakers had an extra couple of days to recover and that may have helped them in Game 1. It remains to be seen how big of a factor fatigue will play for two teams with veterans as their key players.

Anthony Davis, who had a huge night for the LakeShow with a dominant 30/23/5 game with 4 blocks, played the entirety of the second half. Darvin Ham's management of his star players' minutes could be a key factor in Game 2.

Stephen Curry, coming off a stellar Game 7 against Sacramento had a relatively quiet 27 points, while playing 37 minutes. Steve Kerr might look to his megastar point guard for an extended run on the court to secure a victory.

#4. Auxillary pieces

Dennis Schroeder and Klay Thompson

Much has been made of Jordan Poole's poor performances in the Kings series but he was excellent here in Game 1.

While his Hail Mary attempt at the end might have displeased some, it should not take away from a terrific performance from the 23 year old. He put up 21 points in 29 minutes off the bench.

The Golden State Warriors will need more from the others as despite Steph, Klay and Poole putting up 6 made 3s individually, the Dubs failed to secure the win.

The LA Lakers will look towards Jarred Vanderbilt to continue his defensive impact and for D'Angelo Russell to chip in with timely buckets.

