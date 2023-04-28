2023 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals: Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns: Who will survive?

The Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns will square off in a matchup that fits a conference finals. The second round of the 2023 NBA playoffs will feature both teams coveting no less than an NBA championship.

Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns

1. Firepower

Relying on their MVP contender Nikola Jokic, the Denver Nuggets are the top seed in the West. After a series of injuries and inconsistent plays the past two seasons, the Nuggets are ready to contend this year. Armed with homecourt advantage in the West, Jokic, with great help from Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., backstops one of the best offenses in the league.

The Suns saw their championship chances soar to greater heights with the acquisition of Kevin Durant. Since acquiring Durant at the trade deadline, the Suns are now 12-1 whenever he plays. With Chris Paul’s smart orchestrating of Suns’ offense, Durant and Booker are starting to complement each other on the offensive end.

Playoff series' are usually won by teams with the best individual performers. Having Booker and Durant for the Phoenix Suns, and Jokic and Murray for the Denver Nuggets definitely means possessing legitimate superstars that can lead their team to four victories.

2. Early playoff assignments

Barely tested in their respective first-round assignments, both the No. 1 seed Nuggets and the No. 4 seed Phoenix easily barged their way into the Western Conference semifinals.

The duo of two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and the rejuvenated Jamal Murray powered the Denver Nuggets past the feisty Minnesota Timberwolves in five games.

Not to be outdone, Phoenix ousted an injury-riddled LA Clippers team in five games. They leaned on the heroics of Devin Booker and Kevin Durant to eliminate a highly touted rival.

3. Superstar availability

In their first regular season encounter, Booker attempted to play through a groin injury but was limited to just four minutes of action. Afterwards, he missed the Suns' next 21 games, one of which was a loss to the Nuggets in January.

In late March, Booker was reactivated and Durant bolstered the Suns’ lineup. The new-look Suns went up against the Denver Nuggets, but Denver was without Jokic, Murray, and Michael Porter Jr.

The fourth and final regular-season matchup between the two teams was a no-bearing game. Denver was once again without their key trio of players, while Phoenix had its full complement of star power.

Barring any freak accident before the first game of the series, it will be the first time this season that the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns will square off with all their respective superstars on board.

4. Depth vs Firepower

Depth could be one of the biggest factors in the outcome of this series. Denver’s rotation could cause Phoenix match-up problems, especially if the Suns stars don’t click or get into foul trouble. However, if Durant or Booker wax hot, the Nuggets might not have an answer for any of them defensively.

Although the Denver Nuggets have the West's best regular-season record, their accomplishments have been overlooked this season. Despite Denver's year-long dominance, Phoenix is often regarded as one of the title favorites in the league.

Living up to their billing, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant played brilliantly in the first round. Durant dominated the offensive end as a creator for himself and his teammates. Booker, meanwhile, emerged as a legit difference-maker on the defensive end. He also turned in some of the best scoring performances of his playoff career.

Ultimately, the biggest factor for the Denver Nuggets is still Nikola Jokic, a two-time MVP capable of controlling the game with his passing ability and basketball IQ. But what bolsters Nuggets’ chances is Murray evoking memories of his run in the 2020 NBA "Bubble," as evident in his 40 points crucial Game 2 opening-round win over the Timberwolves.

Installed as two of the early title favorites, which of the two star-studded teams will move one step closer to the NBA Finals?

