2023 USA U19 National team announced: Tobe Awaka, Asa Newell, Mark Armstrong, and more

The USA Men's U19 national team was named on Friday after a five-day training camp in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and a few notable names stood out, including a few surprises.

The usual suspects made it into the team, including Asa Newell, Mark Armstrong and Tobe Awaka. The squad was initially made up of thirty-five players but, after the training in Colorado, was trimmed down to twelve players.

The FIBA U19 World Cup will be held in Hungary from 24th June to 2nd July.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

USABJNT @usabjnt #USABMU19 The 2023 USA Men's U19 National Team The 2023 USA Men's U19 National Team 👊🇺🇸 #USABMU19 https://t.co/Td7jDrSqNm

Tobe Awaka headlines a star-studded USA U19 team

The twelve-man 2023 USA Men's U19 team that is set to compete in the FIBA U19 World Cup tournament will include some of the best players in that age group.

Allen Lubin of Vanderbilt joins Tobe Awaka of the Tennessee Volunteers as the other play from the SEC (Southeastern Conference).

Mark Armstrong of the Vilanova Wildcats is another notable inclusion after a season where he averaged 5.3 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game.

Kylan Boswell of the Arizona Wildcats will hope that he can help inspire the team to another gold medal after being part of the USA 2021 FIBA U16 Americas Championship team that won Gold.

The Indiana Hoosiers had two players on the final list; Dylan Harper and Asa Newell. Harper is considered one of the gifted prospects of his class and is projected to be picked in the top ten of the 2024 draft class.

Another top-ranked prospect who made the USA U19 team is Colorado Buffaloes' forward Cody Williams who is also being mocked as a top ten draft pick in the class of 2024.

The complete USA U19 twelve-man team includes; Mark Armstrong, Tobe Awaka, Omaha Biliew, Kylan Boswell, Myles Colvin, Eric Dailey Jr., Dylan Harper, Ian Jackson, Tre Johnson, Ven-Allen Lubin, Asa Newell and Cody Williams.

Things to know about the USA U19 team

The U19 team is coached by University of Colorado head coach Tad Boyle who is assisted by Leon Rice, Boise State University coach, and Mike Boynton Jr. of Oklahoma State University.

The team is made up of players born on or after January 1st, 2004, as per regulations. The final chosen players contain four college sophomores, four college freshmen and four high school seniors.

The U19 team has won the competition eight times in the past, including a more recent three-peat (2015, 2019, 2021). Their opponents for this edition will be Slovenia and Madagascar before rounding off the pool with a game against Lebanon.

Poll : 0 votes