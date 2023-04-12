2023 WNBA Draft Outfits: Who was the best dressed?

The 2023 WNBA Draft took place in New York City on Monday. Aliyah Boston was selected first overall by the Indiana Fever. Boston played her college basketball at South Carolina.
The stars were out and the draftees dressed up for the occasion. Who was best dressed in the Draft? Let’s take a look at some of the best fits from the evening.
No. 1 draft pick Boston rocked a white pantsuit and added a splash of color with purple highlights in her hair. Boston averaged 14.1 ppg and 10.8 rpg in her career at South Carolina. Boston will contribute immediately to the Fever.
Dorka Juhasz from Hungary went 16th in the draft. She was a second-round pick. Juhasz chose a classy, elegant all-wine look. Her dress featured long sleeves and was accompanied by a wine-colored clutch.
Haley Jones shone bright in a green look. The Stanford star broke down her outfit before the draft. Jones was drafted sixth overall by the Atlanta Dream.
Zia Cooke stole the show in a stunning black number. The dress was embroidered with silver accents and accompanied by a flashy clutch handbag. Cooke played her college hoops at South Carolina. She was drafted 10 overall in the first round by the Los Angeles Sparks.
Who attended the draft in person?
Here is the list of players who attended the draft in person.
- Laeticia Amihere, South Carolina
- Brea Beal, South Carolina
- Grace Berger, Indiana
- Aliyah Boston, South Carolina
- Zia Cooke, South Carolina
- Jordan Horston, Tennessee
- Ashley Joens, Iowa State
- Haley Jones, Stanford
- Dorka Juhász, UConn
- Lou Lopez Sénéchal, UConn
- Taylor Mikesell, Ohio State
- Diamond Miller, Maryland
- Alexis Morris, LSU
- Maddy Siegrist, Villanova
- Stephanie Soares, Iowa State
The players posed with WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert on stage.