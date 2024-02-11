2024 NBA All-Star: Cheapest tickets, best deals, schedule & more

The 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend is almost here, with fans and players eagerly looking forward to one of the most highly anticipated events in the league. However, one event stands out among the rest, the NBA All-Star Game, as it will be filled with some of the elite players in the league. In a battle between Eastern and Western Conference players, fans will surely want to witness it in person.

Given that the much-anticipated matchup is filled with world-class NBA stars from both conferences, it's already a given that tickets to watch the game live will be expensive. Interestingly, basketball fans are some of the most resourceful people out there as they will look for possible alternatives.

From the cheapest tickets to the best deals available ahead of the All-Star Weekend, fans will have a variety of options to choose from.

2024 NBA All-Star: Cheapest tickets

Gametime has some very cheap ticket prices that NBA fans check out. The most affordable price range is at $68 - $510.

Tickets for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game have a decent price from Vivid Seats, listed at $652. The tickets' cheapest range is $652 - $987. However, the location of the seats are in the balcony area of the arena as the lower regions are at expensive prices.

SeatGeek also sells at a reasonable price of $694 in the balcony area. The cheapest price range is $694 - $994. Similar to Vivid Seats, the location will be in the balcony area.

2024 NBA All-Star: Where to find the best deals?

The best deals for this game can be found on Gametime. Some of the best deals from the ticket-selling website have prices of $200, $217, $274 and $291. The location is in the upper box area of the arena, offering a great view of the full court.

Gametime also offers quality deals in the price range of $338 - $373. On the other hand, the seats of these ticket prices are located in the lower box area, which has a much better view and is closer to the NBA action on display.

However, if NBA fans don't mind being seated in the balcony area and farther from the court, they can indulge as low as $68 and as high as $223.

2024 NBA All-Star Game: Schedule

The All-Star Game is scheduled for Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. Eastern Time. The contest will take place at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse arena in Indianapolis, Indiana. It will be the final event of the All-Star Weekend following the celebrity game, the skills challenge, the 3-point contest and the electric dunk contest.

The duel between NBA All-Stars will be televised live on TNT and TBS. The matchup can also be checked out on the radio channel SiriusXM.

