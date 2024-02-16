2024 NBA All-Star Dunk contest odds & betting favorites: Mac McClung, Jaylen Brown & other players' winning chances explored

The 2024 NBA All-Star Dunk Contest takes place on Saturday night, featuring some electric dunkers such as Osceola Magic guard Mac McClung and Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown. Considered one of the most exciting contests in the All-Star Weekend, odds and betting favorites are already available.

Aside from McClung and Brown, Miami Heat rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. and New York Knicks forward Jacob Toppin are the other participants in the dunk contest. According to Sportsline's Alex Selesnick, here are the odds and betting favorites for the 2024 NBA All-Star Dunk Contest:

Mac McClung: -220 (Favorite)

Jaylen Brown: +420 (Second place)

Jacob Toppin: +600 (Third place)

Jaime Jaquez Jr.: +650 (Fourth place)

Interestingly, Selesnick isn't favoring Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown. The inclusion of Brown is a great sign for the league, as former LA Clippers center DeAndre Jordan was the last NBA All-Star to participate in the dunk contest in 2017.

Be that as it may, Brown is known more as an elite in-game dunker, where he has not shown much creativity in his throwdowns aside from applying incredible force in each dunk. The NBA All-Star Dunk Contest is an interesting environment as only relying on pure power won't him get far in the competition.

Defending All-Star Dunk Contest Champion Mac McClung showcased an incredible balance between creativity and strength in his dunks last year. It is something he hopes to replicate in this year's competition, and other participants will hope to match as well.

Three best dunks of Mac McClung in the NBA All-Star Dunk Contest

Over the years, the NBA All-Star Dunk Contest has seen numerous electrifying dunks from several players with elite athleticism and creativity. Last year's winner, Mac McClung, won the contest by putting the world on notice with his impeccable performance. Take a look at three of his best dunks that helped him secure the award.

3) 360 Dunk

The crowd and NBA players' reactions said it all when it came to this dunk from McClung. It was an incredible 360 dunk showcase from the Orlando Magic G-League affiliate (Osceola Magic) guard. From the elegance of the dunk to the incredible force of the throwdown, it simply looked fantastic, especially when played in slow motion.

2) Mid-air bank to reverse dunk

Ranked second on the list is Mac McClung's mid-air bank to a reverse throwdown to complete the dunk. He started near the free-throw line to catch the ball from one of his assistants, then made a quick bank of the ball on the board to immediately adjust to a reverse motion in dunking the ball.

1) Spinning reverse dunk

Lastly, Mac McClung made his name known in NBA All-Star Dunk Contest history by donning his Gate City #0 jersey and making a jaw-dropping spinning reverse dunk. He originally started at the 3-point corner of the court, applied some acceleration and took off at tremendous verticality.