2024 NBA All-Star MVP odds, lineup for Eastern vs. Western Conference, February 18.

The 2024 NBA All-Star Game will see the Eastern and Western Conferences clash at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday. The rosters are loaded with NBA talent and plenty of players gunning for the chance at All-Star MVP.

Jayson Tatum took home the award last season, while Stephen Curry clinched the trophy the year before. Both players will have another shot at claiming the prize on Sunday.

Here are the current betting odds for the 2024 NBA All-Star MVP and the top five players with the lowest odds, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Top Five candidates for 2024 NBA All-Star Game MVP

No. 5 - Jayson Tatum +900

Last year's winner, Jayson Tatum, is one of the top candidates on this list. He has kept up his prolific scoring this season and is fully healthy. He has shown out in All-Star games before and could be one of the stars on Sunday night.

No. 4 - LeBron James +900

LeBron James will want to show he is not washed yet. In his 20th NBA All-Star game, he will likely go for it at the end if it is close. He still commands deferential treatment and should have possession of the ball to make a game-winning play if the game is close in crunch time.

No. 3 - Stephen Curry +800

Stephen Curry could win it once more. He could get hot from deep and be fed plenty of opportunities to rack up points with 3-point daggers. Curry will be feeling himself after beating Sabrina Ionescu in the special 3-point shootout on Saturday.

No. 2 - Giannis Antetokounmpo +600

Antetokounmpo has won the award before and could grab it again. He always plays hard in NBA All-Star games. He also has the game to dominate inside and get plenty of easy buckets against the lackluster defense of an All-Star game.

No. 1 - Tyrese Haliburton +600

Haliburton is the surprising favorite. He has the hometown crowd behind him, as the game is in Indianapolis. Haliburton was having a career year before his injury. He can fill up the stat sheet and go to his home gym to grab the award.

2024 NBA All-Star lineups

The 2024 NBA All-Star Game will return to its traditional East vs West format. Twelve players were selected from each conference.

The game will have regular NBA rules. The timing will be the same as regular games, with four 12-minute quarters.

The teams are divided by conference and no longer by the selected playground or draft style. There will still be a team captain for each team. The West captain is LeBron James, and the East captain is Giannis Antetokounmpo, as they received the highest fan votes.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bam Adebayo, Tyrese Haliburton, Damian Lillard and Jayson Tatum will be the starting five for the East. LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Kevin Durant, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic will be the starting five for the West.

Paolo Banchero, Jaylen Brown, Jalen Brunson, Tyrese Maxey and Donovan Mitchell are reserves for the East. Scottie Barnes is an injury replacement for Julius Randle. Trae Young will do the same for Joel Embiid. Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Karl Anthony-Towns, Anthony Edwards, Anthony Davis, Stephen Curry and Devin Booker will be on the bench for the West.