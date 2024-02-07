2024 NBA All-Star Weekend: Anthony Edwards, Victor Wembanyama, Paolo Banchero team up for skills challenge.

The NBA All-Star Game is coming to Indianapolis. Saturday night will feature the usual events with the Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest, and Slam Dunk Contest all scheduled. There will also be a special Steph Curry vs Sabrina Ionescu 3-Point Challenge. Some of the rosters for the events are being released.

NBA Insider Shams Charania revealed some of the names that will be in action on Saturday night. Charania reported that there will be an all No. 1 pick team for the Skills Challenge.

The skills challenge this year will feature teams of three. This year former number one overall picks Victor Wembanyama, Paolo Banchero and Anthony Edwards will team up to take on the challenge. It will be the second year in a row Banchero is competing in the skills challenge.

It will be an interesting matchup. They should have an advantage since Wembanyama and Banchero have excellent ball skills for their size.

Wembanyama has shown off his all-around game so far this season. He is averaging 20.4 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 3.1 blocks per game. His blocking skills likely will not be used much in the skills challenge.

Edwards is leading one of the best teams in the West. He is averaging 25.3 ppg, 5.3 rpg and 5.1 apg. He is making 2.5 3-pointers per game. Perimeter shots may be the weakness for the all number one pick team.

Banchero is backing up his rookie season with solid play. He is averaging 23.0 ppg, 6.9 rpg and 5.1 apg this season.

Last year, the Utah Jazz team of Collin Sexton, Walker Kessler and Jordan Clarkson won the event. They beat out Team Antetokounmpo featuring Giannis, his brother Thanasis and former teammate Jrue Holiday. They also beat Team Rookies, which featured Banchero, Jabari Smith Jr, and Jayden Ivey.

Who else is competing in the NBA All-Star Skills Challenge?

The all number one pick team for the NBA All-Star Skills Challenge may be the favorites. But they will face some stiff competition.

The hometown Indiana Pacers team will be in the mix. The team will be composed of Tyrese Haliburton, Myles Turner and Bennedict Mathurin. Halliburton has one of the most well-rounded games in the NBA.

He can shoot from anywhere and is one of the best passers in the league this season. Haliburton could give the team a big lead if he goes first. The Pacers will try to win in front of their home crowd like Team Jazz did in Salt Lake City last year. The all Cavs team did the same when the NBA All-Star event was held in Cleveland in 2022.

There is no official report on who the third team competing will be. The rosters are also subject to change.

Haliburton will be doing double duty on NBA All-Star Saturday night. He will also compete in the 3-Point contest. He will be going up against Damian Lillard, Jalen Brunson, Malik Beasley, and Lauri Markkanen.

