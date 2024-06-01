2024 NBA Finals MVP Odds: Top 5 candidates to win the Bill Russell Trophy

The 2024 NBA Finals are around the corner. In in a week's time, the Boston Celtics will square off against the Dallas Mavericks for the coveted Larry O'Brien Trophy.

The Celtics steamrolled past their opponents in the Eastern Conference to storm into the Finals, while the Dallas Mavericks won three hard-fought series in the Western Conference to punch their ticket for the season finale.

Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown won the Eastern Conference Finals MVP award and secured the Larry Bird Trophy after a stupendous performance against the Indiana Pacers.

Meanwhile, Dallas Mavericks' superstar Luka Doncic won the Western Conference Finals MVP award, adding the Magic Johnson Trophy to his collection.

As the excitement builds for the upcoming 2024 NBA Finals, fans are beginning to predict which player could win the Finals MVP award. The winner of the NBA Finals MVP award receives the prestigious Bill Russell Trophy.

The 2024 NBA Finals will feature multiple players who have the potential to secure the Finals MVP award. Let's dive into the odds of the top five candidates to win the 2024 NBA Finals MVP award, as per BetMGM.

Top five candidates to win 2024 NBA Finals MVP

#1 Jayson Tatum (-125)

Boston Celtics poster boy Jayson Tatum is the favorite to win the 2024 NBA Finals MVP award, according to oddsmakers BetMGM.

Tatum will play his second NBA Finals. The 26-year-old is averaging 26.0 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game in the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

For his lofty standards, Tatum isn't shooting too well, with a field goal percentage of 44.2% and 29% from 3-point range. This will be Jayson Tatum's second attempt at winning the NBA title, following his first in 2022, where he failed to live up to expectations.

#2 Luka Doncic (+200)

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic is having a historic postseason run. His numbers in the 2024 NBA playoffs are impressive, leading in points, rebounds, assists, steals, field goals made, 3-pointers made and free throws made.

Doncic's chance of winning the 2024 NBA Finals MVP is bright. He's averaging 28.8 points, 9.6 rebounds and 8.8 assists in 17 postseason games this season, shooting 43.8% from the field and 34.3% from 3-point range.

#3 Jaylen Brown (+800)

Oddsmakers have placed Jaylen Brown third in the list of likely candidates to win the 2024 NBA Finals MVP award.

Brown is having a terrific postseason, shooting 54.1% from the field and 36.8% from behind the arc. He's averaging 25 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

#4 Kyrie Irving (+2000)

Kyrie Irving is aiming for his second NBA championship and has been instrumental in the Dallas Mavericks' run to the 2024 NBA Finals.

Irving's ability to score in clutch moments has been crucial for the Mavericks in the playoffs. He's second in clutch points during the 2024 playoffs and is shooting 42.9% in clutch time. He's averaging 22.8 points, 5.2 assists and 3.9 rebounds in 17 games, with an average of 1.2 steals per game.

#5 Derrick White (+4000)

Derrick White is the engine behind the Boston Celtics' defense alongside Jrue Holiday.

White has left his mark on the Celtics' postseason run, averaging 17.8 points, 4.6 assists and 4.1 rebounds in 14 games this postseason.

He has also made several clutch shots. His hustle and never-give-up attitude, which don't always reflect in his stats, have been crucial in giving the Celtics a chance to win their 18th NBA championship.