2024 NBA Finals MVP Odds updated: Listing top 10 favorite players to clinch award ft. Jayson Tatum

The NBA's Conference Semifinals have just begun but some oddsmakers are already looking ahead to who has the highest NBA Finals MVP Odds. Of course, for any of these players to even get a chance to win the award, they'll need to lead their respective teams past the semis, the Conference Finals and then win the title.

These odds might have come a little too early but one of the joys of sports is predicting how things are going to go. Here are the players who have the highest NBA Finals MVP Odds as per Bovada.

Top 10 NBA players who are leading the NBA Finals MVP Odds

#10 Kyrie Irving (+5500)

Kyrie Irving

Maybe he's the Robin to Luka's Batman, maybe it's the other way around. Regardless of how you look at it, Kyrie Irving's contributions will be key if the Dallas Mavericks hope to win a chip.

Irving has been there before. He knows what it takes to win a title and he's after that second ring. For them to get there, he'll need to get over the inconsistency that has plagued him this postseason. If he can do that, the Mavs could become favorites to win the title and Irving will climb higher in the NBA Finals MVP Odds.

#9 Derrick White (+3500)

Derrick White

Derrick White was arguably the best player for the Boston Celtics against the Miami Heat in their opening-round series and is perhaps the team's biggest X-factor.

He can go underappreciated by some because he does not put up the same kind of highlights or have similar numbers as Tatum or Brown but he's a vital cog to the Celtics machine. Should they get out of the East, White could very well be in the top five of NBA Finals MVP Odds.

#8 Karl-Anthony Towns (+3000)

Karl-Anthony Towns

KAT's appearance in the top ten of the NBA Finals MVP Odds is perhaps the most surprising. He does not stand out in any statistical categories and he does not possess the same kind of star factor as the other players on this list.

But make no mistake, the Wolves are where they are right now because of what he does, especially on offense. His floor spacing has opened up the floor for Anthony Edwards to get looks from anywhere and he has allowed Gobert to focus all his attention on defense.

#7 Nikola Jokic (+1200)

Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic is the single most skilled player in the NBA right now. What he lacks in athleticism and explosiveness, he makes up for with elite vision and a high IQ.

His current position on the NBA Finals MVP Odds list can only be explained by his team's struggles against the Timberwolves in the Conference Semis. However, if they can turn things around and advance to the next round, Jokic should climb higher in the NBA Finals MVP Odds ranking.

#6 Jaylen Brown (+1200)

Jaylen Brown

The Boston Celtics are perhaps the most stacked team in the Playoffs as evidenced by the number of players they have in the top ten of the NBA Finals MVP Odds.

Jaylen Brown has been criticized for his weaknesses but when he's on fire, Boston looks unstoppable. Should they win a chip, there will be plenty of debate on who should have won the Finals MVP award and Brown could be one of those guys.

#5 Luka Doncic (+1100)

Luka Doncic

Since entering the league in 2018, Luka Doncic has inserted himself into the conversation for some of the league's most prestigious awards. This year is no different as he not only placed himself as one of the finalists for the regular season MVP, but he is also among the leaders in the NBA Finals MVP Odds.

Of course, he will need to prove he belongs by not only leading his squad to the NBA Finals but also securing his first NBA Title.

#4 Jalen Brunson (+1000)

Jalen Brunson

Jalen Brunson has emerged as a true superstar this season. His style of play might be exciting but he is also a tough and gritty competitor. Even without Julius Randle, he has willed the team to the second seed and onto the Conference Semis.

The Knicks franchise could make their first Finals appearance since 1999 all thanks to the work Brunson has done in leading the team.

#3 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (+800)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

The OKC Thunder could be in for a tough battle against a more experienced Dallas Mavericks squad and it's a good time for them to truly prove their doubters wrong.

Their young core still has much to learn but already, they're looking like one of the best teams in the league behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's leadership. If they make it out of the West, SGA might just climb to one or two in the NBA Finals MVP Odds list.

#2 Anthony Edwards (+300)

Anthony Edwards

Everything the Minnesota Timberwolves have accomplished thus far would be impossible if it wasn't for Anthony Edwards. Yes, that team has enjoyed contributions from several important players but he is the most impactful out of all of them.

Edwards has risen as one of the best two-way superstars in the league. His contributions on both ends of the floor have got the Denver Nuggets on the ropes and he's got the Wolves looking nearly unstoppable.

#1 Jayson Tatum (+150)

Jayson Tatum

The Boston Celtics were the only 60-win team in the regular season and are highly favored to win the Eastern Conference. Throughout their dominant run, Jayson Tatum remains the team's best player.

Considering the Celtics' position and the high expectations of them, it only makes sense that Tatum is leading the NBA Finals MVP Odds.