2024 NBA Finals Odds: Top 5 candidates to record most assists in Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks title clash

The 2024 NBA Finals are just days away, with the Boston Celtics set to take on the Dallas Mavericks in a best-of-seven series for the championship.

The Boston Celtics have been a dominant force this season, cruising through the regular season to secure the league's best record and reaching the NBA Finals with only two losses in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

They will face the Dallas Mavericks, led by the superstar backcourt duo of Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic, whose performance in the Western Conference finals has sparked discussions about them being one of the best backcourts in history.

As NBA fans eagerly anticipate the showdown, it's also a good time to consider the odds for various statistical leaders. Here, we examine the players who might lead in assists during the NBA Finals, according to BetUS.com.

Top five candidates to record most assists in 2024 NBA Finals

#5, Jrue Holiday (+2000)

The Boston Celtics acquired Jrue Holiday for his defensive tenacity and championship experience. Despite having many ball handlers, the Celtics have utilized him as a playmaker to enhance their versatility.

In the playoffs, he is averaging 4.6 assists per game, ranking second on the Celtics.

#4, Derrick White (+1800)

Derrick White has been crucial for the Celtics, especially in the absence of Kristaps Porzingis. In this year's playoffs, he is also averaging 4.6 assists per game like Holiday, while playing fewer minutes and being more involved in scoring.

The Celtics might rely on him more for playmaking with Porzingis expected to return for the finals.

#3, Kyrie Irving (+1400)

Kyrie Irving, primarily known for his scoring, has also shown his ability to distribute the ball, averaging 5.2 assists per game in this year's playoffs, complementing Luka Doncic effectively.

Oddsmakers rank Kyrie Irving third on the list, likely due to his proven championship mettle and status as the most experienced finals performer on the Mavericks.

#2, Jayson Tatum (+800)

Jayson Tatum has been the Celtics' standout player in this year's playoffs, even though he did not win the ECF MVP award. He leads the team in playoff points (26.0), rebounds (10.4) and assists (5.9) per game, while playing a team-high 40.5 minutes per game.

#1, Luka Doncic (-600)

Oddsmakers have Luka Doncic as the favorite to lead the NBA Finals in total assists. He is leading the playoffs with 8.8 assists per game, having tallied 150 assists in 17 postseason games this season. He averaged 9.8 assists per game in the regular season, the second-best in the league.