2024 NBA Finals odds: Top 5 candidates to score most 3-pointers in Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks title clash

The 2024 NBA finalists have finally shown themselves, with the Dallas Mavericks setting up an epic date with the Boston Celtics. While the Mavericks make their first NBA Finals since 2011, the Celtics have made their second Finals in the last three years.

Regardless, with several bonafide superstars on display, several memorable performances can be expected during the series. Furthermore, the elite 3-point scorers will want to showcase their talents, including Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum. We will look at the five candidates who could finish with the most points, from beyond the arc.

Top-5 Candidates to score most 3-pointers during Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks NBA Finals

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#5 Kristaps Porzingis

Trending

Porzingis will return for the NBA Finals. (Getty)

Porzingis did not take in the Eastern Conference finals but returns for Game 1 against the Dallas Mavericks. The Celtics big man takes 5.1 3-pointers every game and has converted 37.5% of them.

Porzingis’ return represents a huge boost for the Celtics. He is among the favorites to finish the Finals with the most 3-pointers.

#4 Kyrie Irving

Expand Tweet

Kyrie Irving has statistically not had one of the best campaigns of his life. However, he has been a revelation in the postseason and is shooting 6.3 3-pointers with a success rate of 42.1%. Irving was rampant against the Minnesota Timberwolves and produced 12 3-pointers in the five games.

While he went 0-3 from Game 5, from beyond the arc, Irving is an obvious contender for the most 3-Pointers. He will be integral to whether the Mavericks can come up trumps against this year’s best team in the NBA.

#3 Jayson Tatum

Expand Tweet

Another superstar whose performance will be the key to how the series turns out is Tatum. He has tried 8.2 3-pointers per game through the regular season with a 37.6% success rate. Those numbers have gone down in the playoffs.

He has only managed 2.1 3-pointers per game on 7.1 attempts per game. That represents a 29.1% efficiency, although nobody will be doubting the Celtics’ superstar from improving those numbers.

#2 Derrick White

Boston Celtics's Derrick White against the Indiana Pacers. (Getty)

Derrick White is one of the Celtics’ supporting players who have improved their output during the postseason. He scored 2.7 3-pointers per game on 6.8 apg, which is a conversion rate of 39.6%.

He is now producing 3.4 3-pointers per game with a 40.7% efficiency and is one of the prime candidates to finish the series with the most 3-pointers. White had 15 3-pointers against the Indiana Pacers and will hope to do a similar job against the Mavs.

#1 Luka Doncic

Expand Tweet

The Celtics will be expecting plenty of Luka Doncic magic to contain in the Finals, and the rampaging Slovenian has been unplayable at times in the postseason. He produced 23 3-pointers against the Timberwolves and has taken 9.8 apg through the postseason.

He is our favorite to finish with the most 3-pointers in the series and has the potential to singlehandedly decide games. The Mavericks’ potential championship heavily hinges on the kind of form Doncic produces against the Celtics.